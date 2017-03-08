Telkom systems restored after technical glitch

Telkom says its customer facing systems, both in store and online, are functioning as normal again.

Telkom says it has resolved the technical issues it experienced yesterday to do with remote access to its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) databases.

Telkom's group executive of communication and brand, Jacqui O'Sullivan, says the technical glitch was "fully resolved overnight".

"Access to our customer facing systems, both in store and on our online platforms, are functioning as normal again. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience," she adds.

Yesterday the telecoms operator said a system glitch had caused slow or no response to its central database, which affected both its online platforms and shops.

