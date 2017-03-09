Tender Watch: Have budget, will buy

As the end of government's 2016/17 financial year looms, the public sector gets busy spending the last of this year's budget and preparing for the purchases of the new year.

New tenders

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

A service provider is sought to provide maintenance and support for Quantum Scalar i2000 Gold hardware for the period of 12 months. This provides online storage/real time storage for the technical and operational data within the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information (CD: NGI).

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0142(2016/ 2017)

Information: Technical: Thabisile Rambau or Katlego Moraba (021) 658 4369/4370, fax: (021) 658 4357 e-mail: Thabisile.Rambau@drdlr.gov.za, Katlego.moraba@drdlr.gov.za. General: Kholofelo Mohlala or Reabetswe Makena (012) 312 9786/9448/8359/9518, fax: (012) 321 2974, e-mail: kholofelo.mohlala@drdlr.gov.za, reabetswe.makena@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 March

The department requires a professional service provider to supply and repair the HP Z6100 Plotter based in Pretoria.

Tender no: SSC WC Q07(2017/ 2018)DRDLR

Information: Technical: Sizwe Mahlatshana (021) 658 4347/4300, e-mail: Sizwe.mahlatshana@drdlr.gov.za. General: Nomandla Zibaya (021) 409-0525, fax: 086 461 4609, e-mail: Nomandla.zibaya@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 March

Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Education and Training Authority

MerSETA is advertising for the procurement of services/goods for the replacement of depreciated computer equipment (laptops and desktops).

Tender no: RFP001/2017

Information: Tenders (010) 219 3000, fax: 086 670 4269, e-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.

Closing date: 24 March

National Research Foundation

The supply, delivery and installation of an environmental test chamber is required at the SKA SA premises in Cape Town.

Tender no: SKA SA SDIG 001 2017

Information: Technical: Thobela Baxana (021) 506 7300, e-mail: thobela@ska.ac.za. General: Rayyard Arnold (021) 506 7300, fax: (021) 506 7375, e-mail: rarnold@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 March

Pikitup Johannesburg

The company is looking for a service provider(s) for the supply, delivery and maintenance of information and communications technology (ICT) hardware (i.e. laptops, thin clients, servers, LED screens, with system protection software) on an as and when required basis over a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 March

Tender no: PU020/ 2016

Information: Morne Koortzen 087 357 1196, e-mail: mornekoortzen@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 7 April

Pikitup is also advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of multifunction printers (MFP) over a period of 36 months

Compulsory briefing: 16 March

Tender no: PU019/ 2016

Information: Mlungisi Shongwe 087 357 1228, e-mail: mlungisishongwe@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 4 April

South African Police Service

SAPS requires the supply and delivery of UHF analogue portable radios, including training for a period of two years in accordance with Specification 762a/2016: Division: Technology Management Services.

Tender no: 19/ 1/ 9/ 1/86TR(16)

Information: Technical: Brigadier Seami or Colonel Lalla (012) 432 7639/7226, e-mail: Seabim@saps.gov.za, Lallaa@saps.gov.za. General: Spac B Muthula or Pac M Ngoepe (012) 841 7204/7882, fax: (012) 841 7482, e-mail: muthulabilly@saps.gov.za, NgoepeMS@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 March

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Bids are invited for the provisioning of hosting services for the department's applications for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 10 March

Tender no: RFB 1519/ 2016

Information: Wezi Pityana (012) 482 2704, e-mail: weziwe.pityana@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 March

Department of Transport. KwaZulu-Natal

The province is looking for the provision of enterprise project management office.

Compulsory briefing: 10 March

Tender no: ZNB 1390/ 17 T

Information: Technical: Basil Cele (033) 355 0067, fax: (033) 355 8986 e-mail: Basil.Cele@kzntransport.gov.za. General: Sandile Nkala, (033) 355 8975, fax: (033) 355 8986, e-mail: Sandile.Nkala@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 March

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of:

(i) vehicle mounted on-board speed measuring equipment with digital in-car video system (new g3 including AMC mount controller) and

(ii) an automatic number plate recognition enforcement solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 March

Tender no: GT/ GDCS/ 037/2017

Information: Technical: Stephen Malherbe (011) 689 3796, e-mail: Stephen.Malherbe@gauteng.gov.za. General: Thebe Mereotlhe (011) 689 3746, e-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za. Tender Enquiries: Jaco Smit, (011) 689 6058; or Lenard Billings, (011) 689 6416; e-mail: Tender.admin@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 March

Government Pensions Administration Agency

The agency is looking for the installation, support and maintenance of three biometric electronic key cabinets.

Compulsory briefing: 9 March

Tender no: GPAA 15/ 2017

Information: Technical: Laura Schoon (012) 299 2569, e-mail: Laura.Schoon@gpaa.gov.za. General: William Ramoroka (012) 319 3476, fax: (012) 319 1458, e-mail: william.ramoroka@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 March

Human Sciences Research Council

The organisation is looking for a service provider to revamp the HSRC intranet.

Compulsory briefing: 10 March

Tender no: HSRC/ 10/ 2016/ 17

Information: Technical: Kim Trollip (012) 302 2076, e-mail: ktrollip@hsrc.ac.za. General: Hlengiwe Madondo (012) 302 2658, e-mail: hmadondo@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 March

Department of Co-operative Governance

A service provider is sought for the execution of information technology (IT) audits and the transfer of skills to the DCOG staff for a period of four months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 March

Tender no: COGTA (T) 12/2016

Information: Technical: Sandiso Mabija (012) 334 0823/4, e-mail: sandisom@cogta.gov.za. General: Kwazi Shezi (012) 334 0848, e-mail: KwaziT@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 March

Department of Mineral Resources

Bids are invited for the supply and implementation of a backup solution for the Department of Mineral Resources with maintenance and support over the period of four years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 March

Tender no: DMR/ 029/ 2016/ 17

Information: Technical: Eddie Shilaluke (012) 444 3156, e-mail: eddie.shilaluke@dmr.gov.za. General: Xoliswa Mphahlele (012) 444 3057, e-mail: xoliswa.mphahlele@dmr.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 March

Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC invites proposals from service providers for the supply and delivery of information technology hardware for open source Information Centre.

Tender no: RFB/ 0015/ 2016/17

Information: Technical: Matimu Masingi or Bryne Dlamini (012) 641 6000, e-mail: Matimu.Masingi@fic.gov.za or Bryne.Dlamini@fic.gov.za. General: Matimu Masingi (012) 641 6089, e-mail: Matimu.Masingi@fic.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 March

South African National Space Agency

SANSA invites bidders to bid to provide a video wall within the Space Weather Centre of SANSA Space Science in Hermanus.

Tender no: SS/ 012/ 02/ 2017

Information: Technical: Gert Lamprecht (028) 312 1196, e-mail: glamprecht@sansa.org.za. General: Yanga Duna (028) 312 1196, e-mail: yduna@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 March

Technology Innovation Agency

A service provider is sought to offer the TIA access to technology and market intelligence and research information.

Tender no: TIA005/ 2017

Information: Mandisa Pitso (012) 472 2751, fax: 086 638 4805, e-mail: tenders@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 20 March

Erratum

Department of Trade and Industry

The supply of licence maintenance and support; new licences, training; installation and configuration services to the DTI with regard to the ECM environment.

Compulsory briefing: Was 9 February

Tender no: RFB 1509/ 2016

Information: Wezi Pityana (012) 482 2704, e-mail: weziwe.pityana@sita.co.za.

New closing date: 10 March

Cancellations

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of:

(i) vehicle mounted on-board speed measuring equipment with digital in-car video system (new g3 including AMC mount controller) and

(ii) an automatic number plate recognition enforcement solution.

Tender no: GT/ GDCS/ 181/ 2016

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

Hosting services for the 2nd Internet breakout.

Tender no: GT/ GDeG/ 168/ 2016

South African Tourism

Provisioning of the Oracle Talent Management system.

Tender no: SAT 111/ 17

Results

South African Revenue Service

Supply and delivery of laptops and notebook backpacks.

Tender no: RFT- 3- 2016/ 17

Successful bidder: Metro Computer Services

Value: R725 902

Human Sciences Research Council

Unified e-mail Management Solution.

Tender no: HSRC/ 08/ 2016/17

Successful bidder: Internet Solutions

Value: R1 838 592

National Research Foundation

Appointment of suitable service provider to develop, maintain and provide training on an Online management system for science Centre network profiling and Online monitoring.

Tender no: NRF/ SAASTA 07/ 2016/ 2017

Successful bidder: Data World

Value: R2 974 579

South African Tourism

Disaster Recovery.

Tender no: SAT 104/ 16

Successful bidder: Global Continuity SA

Value: R2 153 204

Support and maintain SA Tourism's SharePoint environment.

Tender no: SAT 106/ 16

Successful bidder: First Technology Digital

Value: R2 890 726

Department of Public Enterprises

The department invites service providers to submit proposals to assist the department to develop and maintain a departmental Web site: extension of scope.

Tender no: DPE 2/ 2013-2014

Successful bidder: Nvision IT Innovation Solution

Value: R1 602 687

Department of Transport

Sanral: Three-year supply of desktop and laptop computers.

Tender no: RFT 58000/ 02/08- 2016

Successful bidder: Virtualize

Value: R4 637 242



