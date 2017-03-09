Fortinet updates program for MSSPs

Paul Williams, country manager - SADC at Fortinet.

Fortinet has launched of an updated program to empower managed security service providers (MSSPs). The cybersecurity company says the improvement to the almost seven-year old program will allow existing MSSPs to expand their offerings and growth, increase market leadership and deliver advanced security services to their customers.

Paul Williams, country manager – SADC, at Fortinet, says the new program, features and program models enable services providers to sell services and host services on their for specific customers who do not have that skills set or security. "The program permits the software to be run into the partners' network but they might look at new features for their customers. And on the back of that discussion they can then can take features and start building in the solution sets for their customers as they start rolling out new pricing points that are going to launch inside their networks."

Stephan Tallent, senior director of managed security service providers at Fortinet, says the increasing hostile threat landscape is pushing business to ensure better security for their data. "Businesses of all sizes are struggling to ensure the security of their sensitive data and technology investments. These challenges are driving many organisations to seek out security service providers that have the technical expertise and advanced security offerings that can meet their unique business requirements. The updated program reinforces our ongoing investments and continued dedication to the success of our MSSP partners and the security of their customers."

Williams says the new program looked at addressing some challenges within in the industry such reporting, management of devices as well as skills-set retention and visibility where the action to report as fast as possible is needed, "Our program offers features like FortiDeploy where it offers MSSPs a bulk provisioning tool that automates the simultaneous roll out of various solutions with a single-click. FortiPortalis is another important feature as it is a cloud-based, single-pane-of-glass for MSSPs to manage all their customer networks. This centralised management console offers customisable and branded dashboards for multitenant policy management and analytics."

He further acknowledges that this is definitely the current trend for such programs within MSSPs as visibility and tracking has become an important aspect to MSSPs.

According to Trend Micro's annual security roundup report titled: "2016 Security Roundup: A Record Year for Enterprise Threats", 2016 was the year where cyber threats reached an all-time high with a 748% increase in new ransomware families, ultimately resulting in $1 billion in losses for enterprises worldwide.

