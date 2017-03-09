Viewpoint: Offering customers the gift of time

Ebrahim Dinat, COO at Ocular Technologies.

Time. There just never seems to be enough. The proverbial roses blur as we race from one task to the next. It may only be March, yet the busyness of business has already firmly set in.

What then, if you could give your customers the gift of time? What if the admin of calling on a contact centre is not seen as tedious but rather as remarkable? What if technology is not only used as a means to support but as a means to enhance an experience?

All of this is possible and the innovations are exciting.

Kim Martin, VP of marketing explains on our partner company, Aspect's blog that time in a contact centre is wasted on things such as:

* Navigating long customer service menus;

* Waiting on hold;

* Being connected to people who don't have answers;

* Being asked to repeat your information and reason for contacting;

* Not being able to use convenient digital channels to accomplish tasks anytime; and

* Inefficient processes and slow follow up.

We've all been there (sadly).

The solutions Martin provides to design a "frictionless customer experiences that save time", are:

* Offer intuitive self-service channels for fast answers to easy questions;

* Use data to dynamically personalise conversations and anticipate needs. For example, "We see your flight has been delayed. Is that why you are calling?";

* Enable them to take immediate action on proactive reminders: confirm an appointment, pay an account, renew a subscription, transfer funds;

* Use intelligence to quickly and accurately route questions to answers; and

* Maintain context so that when customers move from channel to channel, they don't have to repeat themselves and issues are resolved faster.

Hurrah, I hear you shout!

Selling the gift of time alongside your premium product or service is certainly priceless. The fantastic result is even better: A constant and content customer.



