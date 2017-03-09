A BI framework for higher education

This situation has resulted in multiple data sources in institutions that often contradict each other and usually the data is unprocessed and therefore of little value in the institutional decision making activities.
So says Alfred Mutanga, manager: Centurion Office and Africa Region at IDSC Consulting, who will be presenting on ‘A situated business intelligence framework for South African higher education institutions' at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit on 14 and 15 March at The Forum in Bryanston.
His presentation is based on a research study that caters for a gap in methodological implementations for BI systems in South African higher education. Called "A Context-Aware Business Intelligence Framework (CABIF) for South African Higher Education Institutions", the research was conducted between 2013-2016, as part of Mutanga's PhD studies at University of Venda.
He says currently, BI implementations in SAHEIs is predominantly vendor-driven. "The premise for the implementation of a BI framework in SAHEIs is to leverage the existing ICT investments at the institution by enabling a user-friendly Web reporting and decision support modelling through the analysis of various institutional data assets."
Mutanga's talk will demonstrate the researcher's efforts to put into practice the theoretical foundations of information systems research, in order to come up with a CABIF, for SAHEIs.
"Overall, my talk will provide myriad conceptual and practical insights into how contextualised aspects of BI directly or indirectly impact on the quality of managerial decision-making within various core business contexts of SAHEIs, and will clearly show the delegates the importance establishing BI technical affordance within the SAHEIs by developing situated BI events and BI generative mechanisms within the sector."
|
Our comments policy does not allow anonymous postings. Read the policy here