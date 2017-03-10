How effective are you policies for managing your telecoms abuse and behaviour

SPONSORED CONTENT

Companies require communication systems to enable them to conduct business. This includes both voice and data systems. As employees spend a lot of time at work, they believe that can use the company facilities to communicate with their friends and family. This is not only limited to phone calls, but includes using e-mail plus social networking applications.

Why is this issue so important to companies you ask? There are a number of reasons that are unpacked below. If you are not measuring the behaviour of your staff, then you are not managing them, says TelesaComms.

Telecoms abuse can be broadly described as the use of company phones or Internet usage for personal benefit resulting in their productivity or key objectives not being met or there are additional expenses to the company to support this.

If this behaviour is not monitored then productivity at work can be negatively affected. Policies should therefore be put in place to manage the behaviour of how communication assets are used and consumed by your staff.

An effective policy would specify which business groups are permitted to use social networks during business hours.

It goes further to support your staff to understand what information about the company may be shared on social media platforms, and who is permitted to post information. Too often a disgruntled employee many vent their frustration on social media, sharing with the world their unhappiness, with possible detriment to the company. Policies should be communicated on how and who may represent your company on social media.

To support this, the policy must not only be in place, but also be visible and supported by tools to create continual viability including the ability to set budgets on personal use of telephones and social networking.

