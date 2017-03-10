Komori launches Lithrone GX44RP offset press

SPONSORED CONTENT

Komori Lithrone GX44RP.

The 111.76cm Komori Lithrone GX44RP, equipped with H-UV, is designed to deliver high quality, high productivity and short turnaround stability for double-sided printing and is perfect for applications like publication printing (magazines and books) and duplex package printing.

Key features of the new press include single-edge gripping, which makes the margin on the tail edge of the sheets unnecessary. This enables paper costs to be cut by minimising the sheet size and the use of four double-size transfer cylinders, which eliminates sheet reversal and ensures stable sheet transport for handling either light or heavy stocks through.

Additionally, front/back plate imaging is in the same direction (just as with single-sided presses), increasing efficiency in prepress.

Supported by the KHS-AI integrated control system, bender-less Full-APC and the H-UV curing system, the Lithrone GX44RP expands the OffsetOnDemand experience by providing cutting-edge short makeready and powder-less instant drying to accommodate fast turnarounds.

In addition, options that can be included are the A-APC Asynchronous Automatic Plate Changer, the PDC-SX Spectral Print Density Control SX Model and the PQA-S Print Quality Assessment System to achieve even higher levels of quality and productivity.

