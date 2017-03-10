SYSPRO appoints new MD for Africa

SPONSORED CONTENT

Mark Wilson.

Global ERP provider SYSPRO has appointed Mark Wilson as the new MD for Africa, effective January 2017. He has over 20 years of professional experience within the IT industry, having held various executive roles, including FD, MD and VP positions in the Middle East, India and Africa.

Wilson's extensive experience in these regions will be a great asset for defining key growth areas and developing new partnerships to extend SYSPRO's footprint across the African continent.

SYSPRO has established credibility within the manufacturing and distribution industries for providing solutions that focus on optimising the business efficiency of organisations, as well continuously incorporating the latest innovations to future-proof its customers' businesses.

Wilson comments: "SYSPRO, as a company, is the perfect cultural fit for me, with the key differentiator its customer-centric approach, always taking the time to understand and recognise its customers' specific business needs.

"I'm looking forward to growing the customer base as well as the channel by empowering SYSPRO's channel partners so we can grow together and improve the overall service experience for our customers, bringing the best solutions to new and existing customers."

