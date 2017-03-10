Dell EMC's four steps to digital transformation

Doug Woolley, GM Dell EMC SA.

Dell EMC's digital transformation message is premised on four pillars that create a collective force of capabilities that provide technology solutions and services to local organisations.

This is according to Doug Woolley, GM Dell EMC SA, speaking at the Dell EMC Forum yesterday in Johannesburg. Almost nine months into the transition of merging the Dell and EMC brands, Woolley pointed out the technology giant's four pillars of transformation –information technology (IT) transformation, digital transformation, workforce transformation, and security transformation, will impact the future of local organisations.

"If organisation leaders are not investing in a software type of business or a transformation mind-set moving forward, they will get left behind. Digital transformation is at the heart of what Dell EMC is known for and we are looking to automate and optimise the infrastructure layer for our customers, using a number of tools sets and product sets which add value to them," he explained.

"In today's environment we need to be more agile, respond to customer requests quicker and be instantaneous in the way we deliver services to consumers. Dell-EMC has a robust software development platform that will allow any organisation to develop cloud – ready applications in a robust and quick development cycle."

Workforce transformation, he continued, is a key part of digital transformation: "With all the millennials coming into the workforce, you have to start looking at how to transform the environment; they are more mobile, more connected and they are able to work from anywhere, and in different environments."

In order to leverage the productivity and the speed to the market, Woolleyadvised human resources departments to ensure they are able to deliver on the demands of the millennial workforce and to also understand how to work with different personas in the organisations.

Stewart Van Graan, GM Global Compute and Networking Dell EMC, said digital transformation has three different elements to it: modernising IT; how you automate IT, and how you transform IT into the modern infrastructure.

"Security transformation is about the overall digitisation of the business and ensuring security of all aspects of an organisation. We live in a more connected world, more devices being connected everyday means more security risks are opened up to hackers. When you transform an organisation, you go through a dramatic change, therefore security is of utmost importance," he concluded.



