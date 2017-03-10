Enterprise storage services on the upturn locally

Integrated IAAS (infrastructure as a service) offers a set of core capabilities to organisations such as storage, networking, bare metal and migration tools that assist business to increase performance and accelerate growth.

Oracle, in partnership with ITWeb, is conducting an online IAAS (infrastructure as a service) survey during March to complete a status check on IAAS within South Africa.

"The main objectives of this IAAS survey are to better understand the cloud landscape in South Africa and assess the IAAS adoption trends locally," says Hemant Bhoola, Director Sales Consulting (Technology) at Oracle.

Bhoola points out that failure to have an adequate IAAS strategy in place spells no forward movement for an organisation.

"If you do not change, you will stay the same. Not having a clear cloud/IAAS strategy can hinder the ability of organisations to innovate, adopt standardisation and keep pace with changes in the market."

Bhoola goes on to say that a clearly defined strategy allows an organisation to focus on what matters.

"This is being more innovative, by leveraging capabilities like elastic compute, storage, networking and predictable migration tools and containers to help quickly increase business value and performance and deliver sustainable competitive advantage," he adds.

According to Bhoola IAAS CapEx approvals can be hard to get, even for replacing end-of-life hardware and software.

"Many of our current customers are looking for mechanisms to drive better predictability in IT budgeting and spending on OpEx based models. A good IAAS service should offer a comprehensive set of integrated, subscription-based infrastructure services that enable businesses to run any workload in an enterprise-grade cloud managed, hosted, and supported service. All IAAS services should be subscription-based and the cloud consumer should know exactly what they are paying for. Cloud consumers have a choice of paying for a metered (pay as you go) or non-metered service."

In Bhoola's opinion cost, complexity, risk, and ease of use are all factors that will contribute to the success of an infrastructure-as-a-service project.

"Oracle ensures strong governance, and secure predictable performance. Being able to access a secure, scalable service will help customers to run any workload in the cloud for instant value and productivity for their business," he says.

Bhoola goes on to say that there is a marked increase in customers looking at general purpose compute and enterprise storage services locally.

He adds: "We have local banks and universities adopting permutations of our public, private and hybrid cloud services."

Click here to complete the survey and you can win an Arena VR Headset Bluetooth



