Big enterprises threatened by software start-ups

Nigel Moulton, CTO Converged Platforms and Solutions Division at Dell EMC.

Big enterprises feel threatened by software start-ups because these agile start-ups have cracked the code of simplicity by removing the friction between the consumers' requirements and their product offering.

This was the word from Nigel Moulton, CTO Converged Platforms and Solutions Division at Dell EMC. Discussing the general rules of digital disruption at the Dell EMC Forum yesterday in Johannesburg, Moulton pointed out that organisations that master the art of removing the friction which stands between the consumer and the company, will be in the best position to capitalise on significant opportunities brought about by digital transformation.

"Organisations which are feeling threatened by software start-ups should understand the fundamental principality of these start-ups – simplicity," he explained. "Through innovation, they make it easy for consumers to do business with them. The banking, transport, travel and other sectors are industries which specialise in providing services on behalf of the consumer, removing the friction that stands between the organisation and the consumer."

As a general principle, Moulton continued, organisations should be removing the friction at every opportunity they get and redefine the consumer experience of their service offering.

Moulton discussed other rules of digital transformation which companies should apply to get ahead of the game as: embracing non-linearity, preparing for abundant resources, honesty with shareholders and ensuring interface is everywhere.

"Historically the only interface between man and machine has been the keyboard. Now with the introduction of tablets and smartphones, the interface is touch and swipe. However, 18 months ago the motion of interface changed when Apple introduced Siri, a personal assistant voice interface to its iOS platform. Microsoft's personal assistant voice offering is Cortana, and Amazon has Alexa as their voice interface," he pointed out.

With these technologies, there is no keyboard, no touch and no swipe, the only interface is the human voice. The use of the human voice in organisations' systems changes the way it serves and interacts with their customer, Moulton asserted.

He also urged organisations to be honest with shareholders, the media, stakeholders and employees during times of company upheaval.

"This is an age where making a mistake in the corporate culture has a radical share-price effect and CEOs get fired, therefore company leaders should always be transparent and honest with the public," he concluded.



