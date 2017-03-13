Waspa elects new chairperson

James McNab will take over as chairperson from Casper de Villiers, who has been in the role since 2013.
The volunteer management committee includes a range of professionals, including admitted attorneys, entrepreneurs, company directors, strategic marketers, regulatory and compliance specialists, and finance professionals.
The 2017 board includes Anthony Ekerold (vice-chairman, legal), Greg Brophy (treasurer), Conrad Geldenhuys (code of conduct), Rory Anderson (communications), Tanya Howard (lobbying) and Kobus Vos (membership).
Ilonka Badenhorst will continue to manage the day-to-day activity of Waspa as GM.
Waspa represents the interests of local wireless application service providers, while also working towards the association's consumer protection mandate.
The non-profit organisation was founded in 2004 and aims to foster consumer confidence in the WASP industry through responsible self-regulation. Its code of conduct is endorsed by South African network operators Cell C, MTN, Vodacom and Telkom Mobile.
