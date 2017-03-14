Pennypinchers takes advantage of scanning for stock receiving in K8

SPONSORED CONTENT

Pennypinchers, a division of Steinbuild, has been a Kerridge customer for more than 20 years and uses K8 throughout its branch network across SA and Namibia.

The project

One of the recent projects undertaken by Pennypinchers and KCS was to improve the receiving process, and one of the key changes was implementing the use of handheld scanners. These scanners link directly to K8 using a WiFi connection and a specific K8 client loaded on these devices. This means a live update of information between the scanner and K8.

The receiving process is done in two stages, where the receiving clerk does the physical scanning of the goods received to confirm it as the correct items and quantities. Once completed, the paperwork goes to a second person to confirm pricing and accuracy, before finally producing the GRN and updating the stock.

Pennypinchers invested in two scanners per branch on average. The roll-out started with a pilot branch at Montague Gardens, Plettenberg Bay, Witbank and Windhoek (Namibia). After some tweaks and network adjustments for the best performance, the other branches soon followed and the benefits were quickly visible.

The feedback from the branches was extremely positive, proving time savings and fewer errors in processing stock receipts.

Results

* Faster receiving process;

* Improved stock management;

* More accurate sales process; and

* Live update between scanners and K8.

Quotes:

"The major benefit of this process change was speeding up the receiving process and getting the goods on the shelves and ready for selling."

* Nabeela Essa, CIO, Steinbuild

"Other benefits include scanning of the correct items by using the bar codes on the products and linking it to the correct items on the original purchase order."

* Nabeela Essa, CIO, Steinbuild

About Pennypinchers

Pennypinchers brings you just about everything you need for construction, from foundation to the roof. It is a building material supplier, but also stocks a range of other essential items for DIY projects, home improvement and renovation.

Pennypinchers' clients range from professional commercial and industrial developers to DIY and home improvement enthusiasts. In order to offer advice on a range of projects, it employs staff with extensive building, product and industry knowledge.

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) Kerridge Commercial Systems provides specialist software, services and support to deliver fully integrated trading and business management solutions to distributive trades customers – large and small – wherever they are in the world. Immersed in the distributive trades for over 35 years, KCS's technical experts are thought leaders in trading and management technology, and its innovative and flexible approach ensures its customers partner with KCS for the long-term. The KCS mission is simple: to design and deliver high performance, integrated ERP solutions that enable its distributive trade customers to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively.



