Need a truly mobile suite of applications to enable your workforce?

The promise of being able to work from anywhere has often been spoken about, but many solutions are a patchwork of different products that don't really work together and don't really deliver, and if they do, they are hosted overseas where latency creates the same frustration as watching a YouTube video that is buffering!

Until now!

The Cloud Workspace Suite provides you with everything you need to enable your team to run your business and be productive from anywhere!

Hosted locally in state-of-the art data centres in South Africa, supported by a 99.9% financially backed guarantee, the services are fast, efficient and provide true work-anywhere capabilities, while at the same time protecting your data!

To simplify support, AgileCloud has also tailored the e-mail security, archiving and branding to support local legal and legislative frameworks. Unlimited WebChat and telephonic support are included with each package, with the Gold Package also offering managed care.

Managed care is a fully managed cloud-based service that will provide remote management and monitoring, which will dramatically increase your company's efficiency – by offloading the monitoring, troubleshooting and maintenance of laptops and desktops. This bolt-on service exclusively forms part of Cloud Workspace Suite and offers proactive problem resolution and is based on industry best practices for alerting, integrated ticketing, automated recommendations, remote control, scripting, patch management, anti-virus software (Webroot), and reporting.

Reduce IT costs

As a bundle, Cloud Workspace Suite provides you with savings of up to 40% compared to procuring these services individually. Significantly reduce operational costs and cut capital expenditure by eliminating on-site servers, software and maintenance. Additionally, there is absolutely no capital outlay – it is a monthly subscription – so all costs are opex and completely affordable!

Work anywhere, increase productivity

Leverage enhanced productivity by allowing employees to have access to applications and data from wherever they're working. You get a familiar, industry leading set of productivity tools. Microsoft Office applications allow you to create, edit and collaborate anytime, anywhere. The full suite of Office products (Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint) can be added to your subscription at a low monthly cost.

Eliminate complex security challenges

Information security is no longer an option; it's an imperative. Cloud Workspace Suite addresses complex data privacy and compliance security requirements so you can focus on building a risk-free business.

Business applications from the cloud

Deliver your critical business applications from our data centres with secure access from your cloud workspace, from any device. Staying in control of your business applications has never been easier.

Rental made easy

Through AgileCloud's managed care offering, your endpoint devices can be monitored and protected. You also get access to equipment rental options at below cost price as a Cloud Workspace Suite customer.

Hosted Exchange – Outlook e-mail

AgileCloud's Hosted Exchange offering is a robust and fully managed solution, which offers the secure messaging your business requires. AgileCloud's data centres have fivelevels of anti-spam and anti-virus scans with SSL encryption to secure your e-mail transmissions.

The company's Email Migration and Management Accelerator (EMMA) provides orchestration tools to ensure a seamless migration of your current e-mail environment to Hosted Exchange or Exchange Online, at no additional charge. More than just mail – brand your e-mail with professionally designed e-mail signatures.

Recovery Vault Express – hosted backup

AgileCloud has designed its backup solution unlike any other online backup software – there is no need to pick folders and files.

AgileCloud's Cloud Backup stores your data in top-tier, physically and logically secure data centres. It encrypts your data using AES-256 – for secure access anywhere.

DiscoveryVault – compliance archiving

Information that travels in and out of your company forms the backbone of your business. Saving that information can help you protect your digital assets and provide a tamper-proof record of your e-mail communication.

DiscoveryVault is one of the world's leading providers of archiving, offering a mature and industry compliant solution in the industry.

Mail archiving – supports eDiscovery and compliance needs (10 years) with message retention and robust search and retrieval, with ease of access through Outlook or a secure Web interface.

SyncVault – enterprise file sync and share

SyncVault is designed to deliver cloud storage applications, including encrypted file synchronisation sharing, backup, and mobile collaboration. A full featured cloud storage solution is deployed on-site with an appliance, and can replace your file server.

IDSync – identity management

One of the stumbling blocks when transitioning to the cloud is how to manage and provision your users' identity and access privileges for the increasing array of cloud services.

IDSync provides application level user security, password synchronisation and access management for both on-premises and cloud-based services, and is accessed directly from within your existing Active Directory users and computers management suite.

Uptime guarantee

When your cloud service is down, so is your business. We know how downtime impacts your productivity and bottom line. That's why we back our Cloud Workspace Suite with an unmatched guaranteed 99.9% uptime, financially-backed service level agreement. You can count on your e-mail always being up and running.

All our Cloud Workspace Suite bundles include the following:

* Exclaimer e-mail branding – four changes per year.

* Migration assistance – seamless migration of your e-mail, calendars, contacts and tasks.

* Identity synchronisation to AD – five applications.

* Unlimited Silver Chat and e-mail support.

Cloud Workspace Suite from AgileCloud comes in packages to suit your requirements: Blue, Bronze, Silver and Gold options!

Cloud Workspace Suite Monthly Subscriptions Product Description Blue R100.00 Bronze R240.00 Silver R305.00 Gold R465.00 MailBox (Hosted Exchange or Exchange Online) 10GB 10GB 50GB 100GB IDSync Y Y Y Y Co-Existence Email Migration Y Y Y Y Anti-Spam Y Y Y Y Anti-Virus Y Y Y Y Exclaimer eMail Branding

(hosted Exchange only) Y Y Y Y DiscoveryVault eMail Archiving 10 years – unlimited capacity Optional Optional Y Y SyncVault – Enterprise File Sync & Share Optional 50 GB 100 GB 100 GB RecoveryVault Express (Backup & Recovery) Optional 50 GB 100 GB 100 GB Cloud Care Support (Chat & Telephonic) Y Y Y Y Managed Care (Patch Management, Anti-Virus) Opt (+R300) Opt (+R300) Opt (+R300) Y Skype for Business Optional Optional Optional Optional Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint) Opt (+R110) Opt (+R110) Opt (+R110) Opt (+R110)

