Troye Interactive Solutions achieves Platinum Level Solution Advisor with Citrix

SPONSORED CONTENT

Troye Interactive Solutions, a leading black-empowered IT solutions specialist, has achieved Platinum Partner Level Solution Provider status with Citrix – the highest level of partnership awarded by the software vendor.

Helen Kruger, Founder and Managing Director of Troye, says: "We are delighted to announce that Troye has been named by Citrix as an EMEA Platinum Solution Advisor. This achievement meant going through a rigorous assessment process, obtaining certifications and practicums to build up specialist competencies."

The Platinum Solution Advisor accreditation is awarded only to partners with well-established Citrix practices, which are committed to working closely with Citrix field representatives on sales, implementation and consulting engagements. Recipients must have demonstrated, by way of a specialisation, the highest level of competency in a minimum of two Citrix technology catalogues.

"We were determined to achieve this, the highest possible Citrix certification level, Platinum. There are only three Platinum partners in the African region. We were required to demonstrate our technical capabilities, our expertise at working with a unique variety of customer business models, and proof of customer satisfaction in our ability to deliver high value transformative solutions," says Kruger.

Troye's primary business focus for the past 16 years has been to provide the ability to transform, manage, secure and optimise IT systems through centralisation, virtualisation and WAN optimisation solutions, extending the data centre beyond the limitations of physical infrastructure to a virtual environment and enabling cloud solutions.

Troye invests heavily in its customers with commitment to service excellence, and ensures a clear understanding of its customers' business and IT requirements, enabling customers to focus on their core business activities with the assurance that their investment in technology is safeguarded.

Troye has completed and achieved a specialisation in virtualisation, networking for data centre and networking for apps and mobile security.

When asked how this would affect Troye's customers, Kruger says: "In a nutshell, it means escalated access to Troye and Citrix's specialists and knowledge resources, plus customers can now have the confidence of knowing they are teaming up with a Citrix Solution Advisor that consistently delivers the highest possible levels of excellence, with Citrix affirming the breadth of our abilities.

"We're looking forward to another exciting year which will see us, as a Platinum Solution Advisor, applying our specialist expertise in delivering a secure, virtualised and optimised work space, whether being on-premises, in the cloud or a hybrid solution, to the benefit of our customers," concludes Kruger.

