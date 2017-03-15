Ingram Micro announces distribution agreement with Cradlepoint to expand channel across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey

SPONSORED CONTENT

Dr Ali Baghdadi, Chief Executive, Ingram Micro, Middle East, Africa & Turkey.

Ingram Micro today announced a strategic channel alliance with Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places and things over wired and wireless broadband. As a premier distribution partner, Ingram Micro will help to accelerate the rapid growth that Cradlepoint has achieved and extend its regional market share in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Cradlepoint provides innovative solutions for cloud-managed business continuity, primary and parallel networking, mobile, and M2M/IOT. Dr Ali Baghdadi, Chief Executive, Ingram Micro, Middle East, Africa and Turkey said: "Cradlepoint's networking technology is world-class and fits perfectly within our portfolio. We will leverage our combined technical capabilities and expertise to build value-added solutions for tactical customer segments and vertical markets that require remote connectivity and strong interoperability."

George Mulhern, CEO of Cradlepoint, said: "Ingram Micro's dedicated excellence in serving the channel has set the pace for a great partnership and Cradlepoint's further geographic expansion."

Hubert Da Costa, Vice President EMEA, Cradlepoint, said: "We are looking forward to driving new business opportunities alongside Ingram Micro for our mutual vendor partners."

