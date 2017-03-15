Cell C eyes new MVNO deal

Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

South Africa's third biggestoperator, Cell C, has hinted it will rope in a new mobile virtualoperator (MVNO) to piggyback on its network.

Presenting the company's financial results for the year ending 31 December yesterday, Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos hinted UK-based MVNO Lycamobile will launch on South African shores although he did not provide further details.

Cell C has opened its network to MVNO partners. These include Me&you, Virgin Mobile, Mr Price Mobile, FNB Connect and Smart Mobile.

Lycamobile is an MVNO operating in 21 countries worldwide. The bulk of Lycamobile's revenue is claimed to be generated from its SIM products. Since its launch in the Netherlands in 2006, Lycamobile has more than 15 million pay-as-you-go customers worldwide.

According to Dos Santos, Lycamobile will start using Cell C's network from around July. However, he could not shed more light on the nature of the partnership.

