Pure Storage drives continued customer innovation for SaaS

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the market's leading independent solid-state array vendor, has announced continued customer momentum among software as a service (SaaS) providers. Performance, simplicity and non-disruptive upgrades delivered through Pure's one-of-a-kind Evergreen Storage program provides SaaS companies with the modern platform needed to reach new customers and industries with improved service level agreements and faster time to market, as well as significantly reduce operational expense.

The need for ever-greater agility and efficiency has driven an explosion in the SaaS industry – meanwhile, customer expectations for the tools and services SaaS providers offer are at an all-time high. Companies that implement SaaS to support mission-critical business functions are reliant on the performance, uptime and capabilities of the underlying data platform on which the application is run. With best-in-class performance and six nines of availability, Pure Storage allows SaaS providers to commit to SLAs that beat the competition, with confidence.

"SaaS has become a hyper-competitive market, driven by ever-increasing consumer expectations. As the world becomes increasingly more saturated with SaaS, a concurrent and rapid move to all-flash, hybrid cloud environments is also in process – a confluence of two massive trends, with one dramatically enabling the other," said Matt Kixmoeller, VP of Product, Pure Storage. "For modern SaaS providers, performance is key, and an all-flash infrastructure represents a major competitive advantage."

Uptime adds another layer of requirement for SaaS providers – particularly in highly regulated or 24/7 industries. Critical functions, like real-time access to shipment data, orders and demand forecasts, are dependent on the infrastructure SaaS providers use to function at all times.

Pure Storage provides proven six nines reliability and non-disruptive upgrades via Evergreen Storage for resilient and scalable operations, as well as consistently high sub-millisecond latency across mixed block sizes. Always-on security with data-at-rest encryption, IPv6 and FIPS provide the tools necessary for compliance-ready SLAs.

JDA Software, a leading provider of seamless supply chain planning and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and wholesale distributors, serves more than 4 000 customers. With Pure Storage, JDA Software was able to improve SLAs and offer customers a differentiated tier of service, which has both increased sales and broadened the company's customer portfolio.

"As a SaaS provider, our top priority is meeting and exceeding service level agreements promised to our customers. Pure enables us to own and differentiate our SLAs and capabilities with confidence," said Greg Mersberger, Senior Director, Cloud for JDA. "Not only has the performance level of our Pure arrays enabled us to scale our business capabilities, but also improved service to our existing customers, which helps reduce customer churn. Pure allows us to maintain a high standard, and to scale efficiently as our business grows."

Accelerate time to revenue

New development tools and snapshots from Pure Storage also allow SaaS providers to develop, test and distribute new features to market more quickly, which accelerates time to revenue.

Pure Storage technology for SaaS includes thousands of instant, performance and capacity-free snapshots for accelerate testing, development, quality assurance and rapid data recovery, as well as restful APIs and SDKs for Python, PowerShell and Java for agile, automated DevOps.

Rapid-growth SaaS companies are dependent on high levels of performance to keep up with scale and demand. With Pure Storage, developers can leverage Pure snapshots for database refresh and have driven up to 20x improvement in refresh times.

"Pure Storage arrays are a competitive advantage. If our customers' developers can get features out twice as fast, it makes them a better SaaS company – plain and simple," said Kixmoeller. "Additionally, Pure's APIs and software-development kits are really aimed at enabling the developer. Our customers do everything they can to improve the lives and productivity of their developers, and the Pure platform helps drive increased levels of innovation."

Achieve operational advantage

At a SaaS company, the cost of IT can be significant. Fractional differences in the cost of IT can make a massive difference to the bottom line of a SaaS company. Pure technology improves efficiencies within the data centre to massively reduce power usage and space requirements. This allows SaaS providers to scale without an exponential increase in infrastructure spend.

Pure delivers industry-leading data reduction and hardware optimisation for minimised space, power and cooling. Through its one-of-a-kind Evergreen Storage program, customers can avoid ever re-buying a terabyte of storage. Instead, customers can modernise existing Pure arrays through subscription-like access to performance, feature and density innovations – which includes a guaranteed, non-disruptive upgrade path to NVMe.

Smart Storage for SaaS also includes compatibility for vCenter, SCVMM, OpenStack and container integrations for simplified, consolidated manageability. This means fewer employees spending less time on storage management, and more on innovation.

SnapLogic, a leader in self-service application and data integration, deploys Pure Storage to deliver a public cloud-like level of simplicity within a private cloud environment, which saves money and allows the IT team to spend time and resources on other strategic parts of the business, such as innovation.

"Pure Storage allows us to automate many of the complexities traditionally associated with storage management, and drastically simplifies human interactions with our storage arrays," said Jorge Reyes, Director of Operations, Security and IT at SnapLogic. "That has enabled us to dedicate more resources to other business areas that innovate and bring new products to market, rather than dedicating resources to managing an infrastructure that should just work."

