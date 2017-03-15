Syrex refines, redefines brand and products to drive customer experiences

SPONSORED CONTENT

Ralph Berndt, Director, Sales at Syrex.

Syrex, leading provider of virtualised and hybrid network infrastructures and solutions, has undergone a comprehensive brand relaunch, refining existing products to drive improved customer experiences and solutions. The company has focused on enhancing its offerings to meet the needs of its growing customer base across the small to medium enterprise (SME) and enterprise markets in southern Africa.

"The new Syrex branding is relevant and elegant, just like the solutions we have on offer," says Ralph Berndt, Director, Sales at Syrex. "We have also used the rebranding as an opportunity to add extra functionality to several of our products. Syrex Enterprise Security, Syrex Enterprise Backups, our cloud services ecosystems across Office 365, Mimecast and hosting, and our Managed Services, all boast new and innovative functionalities for our clients."

As part of the brand launch, Syrex is undertaking the headline sponsorship at the Easter Festival, at the Bryanston Country Club from 12-23 April 2017. The festival includes daily events for attendees, including Easter Egg hunts for the children, a fun run for the fit, and plenty of golf for the connoisseur. Throughout the event, Syrex will be doing product activations and there is to be a sponsored lunch with its partners Mimecast, Microsoft, Check Point and Teraco.

"The event is a great opportunity for Syrex to engage with its clients and introduce our look and feel," says Berndt. "The new designs will be on display from 22 March at the Bryanston Country Club, and throughout the Easter Festival, allowing plenty of time for visitors to familiarise themselves with the Syrex brand. We will be using the opportunity to show how our solutions can transform business, and keep our clients' technology footprint relevant to their requirements."

Syrex is proud to be partnering with the Bryanston Country Club, and beyond their gold sponsorship at the Easter Festival, the company is set to host its annual golf day at the club as a corporate sponsor, extending its support of the club and its patrons throughout the year. Syrex branding will remain active at the club and anyone wanting to find out more information can ask for a brochure or contact information.

More information about the freshly revamped range of Syrex products can be found on the new-look Web site [http://www.syrex.co.za/products-services/], categorised under Manage & Support, Store & Serve and Speak & Connect for ease of use. For more insight into Syrex's solutions, visit www.syrex.co.za.

Syrex Syrex, established in 1995, specialises in the installation and support of Linux, Microsoft, virtualised and hybrid network infrastructures. Its core service offerings include a stable, customisable perimeter and connectivity management solution, as well as tailored IT support. Syrex provides a wide range of support services and products, which includes connectivity (VOIP, fibre, wireless and VPN), cloud services (Office 365, virtualisation, hosting, backup and archiving), security (firewall, VPN and security management), sales of both hardware and software, comprehensive remote managed on- and off-site support. Syrex holds an ECS/ECNS licence from ICASA, and is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a specialist in providing Linux RedHat solutions and Enterprise grade Firewalls. Syrex is an accredited BBBEE company and has customers from both the SME and enterprise sectors.



