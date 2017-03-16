Office 365 - to move or not to move?

SPONSORED CONTENT

Microsoft has come a long way since its first Office launch in 1990. Aptly named Office 1.0, the software bundle took the world by storm, and although a most rudimentary package, it paved the way for over 17 versions thereafter. The versions were always better, always more innovative, but generally looked upon with a quizzical eye.

It's not to say the public didn't trust what Microsoft had come up with. In fact, most knew it would be an improvement on the last version, and all were intrigued to see what new functionalities would pop up on their screens.

However, most of us do not like change, and upgrading to a newer version of a software package that clearly has been working is always a moment of turning the coin over a few times.

So, here you sit, wondering about this newfangled Office version with its all-encompassing name of 365. Does that mean it offers a 365 (24/7) type of subscription? Will it improve my current Office bundle? Or, will I forever be spitting in frustration because it's just too complicated to work out?

Well, having experienced and installed many Office 365 bundles since the launch, Alto Africa can safely, and with much enthusiasm, ask you this:

What are you waiting for?

But, don't take Alto Africa's word for it. In a nutshell, here are the reasons to migrate to Office 365 today:

It is cloud-based

And, like all good men, we must soon move to the cloud. It is an idealistic, and let's face it, safer, place to be. The protection of our valuable information needn't be a stress and a strain, keeping you up late at night. From your e-mails to your social network services, as well as all the girl-next-door packages you have come to know and love: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and of course Outlook, can all can be protected under the cloud.

It is business-orientated

When it comes to the business of business, you want to be able to rely on a system that just works. The Skype for Business application is one such aspect we wouldn't want to be without. Integrating the way you do business with your software package is vital, and Office 365 is a seamless path to take.

It is functional

There is no point in taking on a platform or platforms that just cause you headache after headache. The move up from whichever Office version you have will flow easily into Office 365. Yes, there are a few new and different angles, but they are all to make your daily life that much easier.

A big bonus here is that all your familiars – Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook – will always, once on the Office 365 platform, be on the latest version. No upgrades, no additional fees, no worries!

It is hosted

What do we mean by that? Well, if you don't consider utilising Exchange Online, then you're just flying by the seat of your pants. Hosted e-mail is the way to go, and Office 365 gives this to you without a blink of an eye, and with 50GB of mailbox space to boot too.

We could go on, really, about the secure aspect, which encompasses the screening of e-mails; that it's mobile; that it's a lovely monthly fee-based package; and that it just works.

Simple?

It is.

If you don't want to be left behind, move to Office 365, and let Alto Africa hold your hand while you do it.



