Veeam and partners to give away $200m in cloud backup, DRaaS services

Veeam strengthens its commitment to customers and partners with a free Cloud Services program.

Veeam Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise, announced a new initiative to give away up to $200 million, through an exclusive Veeam free Cloud Services programme. Effective immediately, every customer using Veeam for on-premises backup and recovery is now eligible for up to $1 000 in free cloud backup and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) from Veeam and its partners.

This commitment to invest in DRaaS adoption comes as demand of the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) programme from enterprises of all sizes soars in 2017, on top of 79% year-on-year growth in cloud during 2016.

DRaaS continues to gain momentum due to more affordable prices and enhanced functionality to meet availability and compliance requirements. Gartner estimates the DRaaS market will nearly triple within the next two years, to a revenue point of $3.4 billion by 2019.[1]

"Organisations across the globe are increasingly adopting cloud platforms for IT and business solutions, and they need an availability platform that is scalable, reliable, secure and adaptable enough to leverage multi-cloud infrastructures," said Paul Mattes, Vice-President of Veeam's Global Cloud Group. "We, along with our partners, recognise this opportunity and are fully committing to major investments supporting our partners and end-users, and further delivering on our cloud vision and strategy."

In addition to helping customers embrace the benefits of DRaaS, the Veeam free Cloud Services programme is designed to help traditional resellers expand amid a cloud-based services market shift. Veeam is connecting resellers with VCSP partners, helping them establish cloud services businesses that generate growing monthly recurring revenue streams.

"Veeam is committed to helping our channel partners continue to grow and realise value from the shift to cloud services," says Kevin Rooney, Vice-President North American Channel Sales. "The free Cloud Services programme is an excellent catalyst for Veeam partners to create new business opportunities, while delivering long-term value to their customers."

"Veeam continues to develop cutting-edge cloud integrations for its customers," says Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP. "The launch of the Veeam free Cloud Services programme is an exciting step towards always-on availability for the masses. We are thrilled that Veeam is bringing such a compelling offer to each and every one of its customers to help their users stay available 24/7/365."

This limited time offer is available for all Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup & Replication and Veeam Backup Essentials end-user customers with active Veeam maintenance contracts. The Veeam free Cloud Services programme will initially launch in North America, with plans to expand into EMEA, LATAM and ANZ regions in the next few months. For more information, visit https://go.veeam.com/promo-free-cloud-services.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2017, the world's premier hybrid cloud availability event, which will take place from 16-18 May 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Keynote speakers will include Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Azure, and Sanjay Poonen, COO, Customer Operations, VMware.

Veeam Software Veeam recognises the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise, a business that must operate 24/7/365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise by helping organisations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication, leverages virtualisation, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data centre to help organisations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers. Founded in 2006, Veeam currently has 45 000 ProPartners and more than 230 000 customers worldwide. Veeam's global headquarters are located in Baar, Switzerland, and the company has offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com. [1] Gartner Inc. Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service; June 2016. Analyst(s): John P Morency, Christine Tenneson, Ron Blair



