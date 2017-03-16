South African POPI Act Data Protection Course

SPONSORED CONTENT

CyberRiskAware is delighted to announce the latest addition to its user security awareness training library with the launch of a Data Protection course dedicated to enabling South African companies achieve compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act 2013.

The POPI module increases our library to over 28 security topics for staff to enjoy and complements other regional Data Protection courses covering United States of America (HIPAA), United Kingdom (Data Protection Act) and Ireland (Data Protection Act and GDPR).

Other topics in our awareness library include password, e-mail, social media, Web security, social engineering and public WiFi security.

All CyberRiskAware training content is designed with the user in mind and their busy schedules. Unlike all other content providers, we deliver "golden nugget" short, enjoyable and interactive content with videos never lasting more than one minute and courses less than eight minutes.

For further information on our security awareness, visit http://www.bitrate.co.za/cyber-risk-aware/.

CyberRiskAware CyberRiskAware is a comprehensive cyber security user awareness and phishing mitigation solution designed to protect your business from being a victim of cyber-crime. Using a scheduled gamified training program and a unique crowd-activity approach, the CyberRiskAware automatic user training and compliance mitigation response is immediately executed when risky user behaviour is detected by your existing network defences or if a phishing attack is reported by employees. CyberRiskAware has been proven to work in leading global organisations. Bitrate Bitrate, founded in 1999, is focused on the supply of network analysis, data centre infrastructure, information technology security and ICT maintenance kit. Bitrate focuses on superior support of the solutions we provide, training in the effective use of the tools and products we supply and customer satisfaction. It is vital that the customer enjoys the full benefits of their investment in the products and services we provide. The solutions we supply must constantly evolve and adapt to the latest ICT environment. We at Bitrate know that in order to remain a leader in the field we need to supply the best the industry has to offer; this is why we constantly search for best-of-breed solutions for our customers. For more information, visit http://www.bitrate.co.za/.



