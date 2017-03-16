Finish fashion app launches globally

The IVALO app is available on iOS and Android.

Tinder-like fashion app, IVALO, will launch globally this month.

The app, created in Finland, aims to bring attention to up-and-coming designers. It works similar to dating app Tinder by allowing users to swipe left or right (to say if they like them or not) on the garments that interest them.

The app then learns the user's preferences and starts to show them similar designs.

Designers on the platform curate their own collections, and customers buy all products directly from the designer. The app puts the customer in touch with the designer by linking to the relevant social media channel.

The IVALO team helps designers with marketing and offers assistance for brand development with accurate analytics.

The app was soft-launched in Finland in October 2016 with nearly 100 fashion brands, and it became Finland's most downloaded fashion app soon afterwards.

The service will be launched globally this month and at first only host Finnish fashion brands.

Later in the year, over 200 emerging fashion brands from around the world will join the service.

The IVALO brand team identified up-and-coming designers by visiting fashion weeks. It said in preparation for the app's global launch, it went to all of Europe's biggest fashion weeks, including London, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Barcelona.

IVALO CEO Matti Lamminsalo says: "IVALO's goal is to be the world's most interesting marketplace for small fashion brands by the year 2020.

"As a part of its aggressive growth, IVALO will hire 10 to 15 new people to help speed up its rapid global expansion. We are looking for top experts with a passion for fashion to join our team."

More information on how to apply or become a featured designer can be found here.

The free app is available for download form the Android and Apple app stores.



