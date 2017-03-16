Cape Town ranked among world's top tech cities

A survey recognises Cape Town as a major tech hub.

The City of Cape Town has been recognised as a major tech hub, with potential to be a rising global player, and ranked number 22 among the world's top tech cities.

This was revealed in the 2017 Tech Cities report compiled by international property company Savills.

The Savills Tech Cities report identifies the 22 global centres at the forefront of tech, all of which have thriving and growing tech industries, home-grown start-ups and incubators, and which are at the top of global shopping lists for tech companies looking for space in which to locate.

Cape Town features among global cities that dominate the tech rankings report. Hong Kong, San Francisco, New York, London and Amsterdam are also listed.

Andrew Golding, CE of the Pam Golding Property Group, which is in association with Savills, says: "Cape Town is internationally acclaimed for a host of factors, not only its natural beauty and lifestyle, but also its world-class services and as a vibrant urban environment."

Golding point outs Cape Town is widely considered as a tech andhub within SA and therefore an appealing destination from which to run an e-commerce business, as stated in the city's economicindicators report.

"There is also an ongoing focus on high-tech advancements with a high-speed Internet programme currently being rolled out in the Western Province. Add to this Cape Town's numerous accolades as a top global city and it's easy to see why it is popular as a prime tourist and conference destination, as well as an increasingly sought-after location for corporate headquarters."

Nicky Wightman, director, Savills Worldwide Occupier Services, adds: "Cities attract young tech talent who increasingly want to live in dynamic, healthy neighbourhoods within walking or cycling distance of the office. For the first time, we've therefore looked to specifically identify the cities that deliver what this demographic desires."



