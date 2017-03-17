EU authorities take on Facebook, Google, Twitter

EU authorities are concerned about Google+ terms of service.

European consumer protection authorities will ask social media companies Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter to amend their terms of service within one month or possiblyfines, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The companies proposed some ways to resolve the issues and discussed them with the authorities yesterday, the person said, adding the meeting was constructive. The source was not authorised to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

US technology companies have faced tight scrutiny in Europe for the way they do business, from privacy to how quickly they remove illegal or hateful content.

The authorities sent letters to the companies in December saying some of service terms broke EU consumer protection law and that they needed to do more to tackle fraud and scams on their sites.

According to the letters seen by Reuters, some of those terms include requiring users to seek redress in court in California, where the companies are based, instead of their country of residence.

Other issues include not identifying sponsored content clearly, requiring consumers to waive mandatory rights such as the right to cancel a contract, and an excessive power for the companies to determine the suitability of content generated by users, according to the letters.

In the case of Alphabet's Google unit, the concerns were about its social network Google+.

Google and Facebook were not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Twitter declined to comment.

The authorities are being supported by the European Commission and could impose fines if they are not satisfied.

The authorities also proposed setting up a standard communication channel to notify the companies of content deemed illegal and the action requested, according to the letters.

