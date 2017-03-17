Data storage continues to grow in double digits

Data

storage growth and consumption is ever increasing, therefore it is crucial to align your organisation's expected storage growth to making adequate provision andof where and how your data is stored.

Results in a recent Storage Strategy survey were fairly evenly split when respondents were asked if they use all flash storage. Half said they do not and 41% said yes. Only 9% indicated that they were planning to use a flash appliance.

"When compared to general disk storage, Fujitsu's all-flash storage provides ten times higher density and five times better performance measured in terms of IOPS. These advantages allows for reduced power consumption, lower maintenance and a better cost per capacity," says Leon Leibach, storage portfolio manager at Fujitsu, commenting on the results of the ITWeb/Fujitsu 2017 Storage Survey, which ran online from the 23rd January to the 6th February this year.

Of the combined 40% that said their organisation has experienced a storage-related outage in the last 12 months, 18% said the outage had business impact and 23% said it did not.

"A well-designed data storage environment will ensure that no negative business impact occurs in the event of failures," says Leibach.

When asked what is the expected percentage growth rate for their storage environment, just under half of the respondents (43%) indicated that their expected percentage growth rate for storage is 25%. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said their expected storage growth rate is between 26% and 50%. Only 11% expect no storage growth rate.

"Data storage will continue to grow in double digits," Leibach predicts. "Fujitsu utilises selective use of data reduction technologies such as deduplication and compression in order to reduce the amount of data stored in a customer's environment."

Time vs recovery

An overwhelming majority of respondents stated that their organisation is able to recover end-user data in the event of loss (81%), while a small percentage (11%) indicated they are not able to recover end-user data in the event of loss.

"It is critical that data can be recovered in the event of failures. Not only is the recoverability of the data important but also the time it takes to restore and recover from an outage, referred to the Recovery Time Objective (RTO)."

Elaborating on this finding, Leibach says it is recommended to use data protection and disaster recovery solutions that match the business operational and service levels.

Reliability emerged as the most important capability (70%) chosen by respondents when buying new storage. It's not surprising that cost weighed in at second place at 57% and performance came in third (55%).

Just over half of the respondents (51%) stated that the cost of their downtime or data loss is indeed being measured. However a third (33%) of respondents indicated that it is not and 17% are unsure.

Leibach states that it is important that the cost of downtime is measured in order for the costs to be managed.

Closing comment on this key finding, he says: "It's also very important to see whether the current data protection and DR solutions are sufficient within your organisation."

