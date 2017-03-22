Call for science talk proposals

Minister Naledi Pandor's department will host the third annual Science Forum later this year.

Ahead of the annual Science Forum SA (SFSA), the Department of Science and Technology has extended an invitation to interested parties to submit science talk proposals for this year's forum.

According to the department, the purpose of all science talks at SFSA is to ignite conversations about science with a multi-stakeholder audience.

Deadline for submission of science talk proposals is 28 April, the department notes.

"All submitted proposals will be reviewed and assessed by the SFSA 2017 programme committee. The programme committee reserves the right to request modifications to proposals prior to final acceptance on the programme.

"The proposal allocation will be announced on 2 June."

platform

Now it its third year, the SFSA is described as athat seeks to build on the science and technology department's objective of providing a vibrant support base for the expansion of research and innovation on the African continent in partnership with the global science community.

SFSA 2017 will continue to build on the momentum and conversations established in 2015 and 2016, according to the department.

This year's event will emphasise science, technology and innovation on the African continent and will expand Pan-African scientific participation.

The event will take place on 7 and 8 December at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Convention Centre in Pretoria.



