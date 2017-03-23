Tender Watch: SITA salvo

The National Tender Bulletin sees the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) executing a year-end rally with multiple announcements to close out the 2016/17 fiscus.

Gijima grabs this week's spotlight, however; as the agency awards a R113 million contract to the company with highly publicised difficulties with the state.

New tenders

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced and suitable service providers to bid for the supply and delivery of core network switches.

Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00015

Information: Mpho Makgabo (012) 649 2196, e-mail: mpho.makgabo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 7 April

The RAF also requires additional storage capacity.

Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00011

Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 4 April

The fund is looking for desktop support engineers for regional offices for a period of three years.

Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00008

Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 13 April

A suitable service provider is sought to provide RAF with additional server infrastructure for the RAF HO and RAF Data Centres (Midrand and Rosslyn).

Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00014

Information: Ntsako Baloyi (012) 621 2023, e-mail: ntsakob@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 18 April

State Information Technology Agency

A dedicated service provider is sought for the procurement of maintenance for the Department of Correctional Services fully managed VPNs, cabinets and UPS's for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1524/ 2016

Information: Ruth Galane (012) 482 2966, e-mail: ruth.galane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 April

Sita is looking for a multi-disciplinary consulting team to project manage the implementation of the occupational health and safety (ohs) audit remedial action plan at all its buildings in RSA.

Compulsory site visits: 23 to 27 March

Tender no: RFB 1520/ 2016

Information: Wezi Pityana (012) 482 2704, e-mail: weziwe.pityana@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 April

The agency also requires a service provider for provision of an EAP/EWP programme.

Compulsory briefing: 27 March

Tender no: RFB 1522/ 2016

Information: Wezi Pityana (012) 482 2704, e-mail: weziwe.pityana@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 April

Gauteng Provincial Legislature

The legislature wishes to appoint a company to supply audio visual and graphic design equipment. The specialised business tools will assist the institution to reach its desired objectives and preserve the GPL's information and intellectual property for future use.

Compulsory briefing: 24 March

Tender no: GPL007/ 2017

Information: Technical: Pelo Seabi (011) 498 5919, fax: (011) 498 5722, e-mail: pseabi@gpl.gov.za. General: Muneer Bangie (011) 498 5434, fax: (011) 498 5722, e-mail: mbangie@gpl.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 April

National Research Foundation

A spatial statistics analysis platform is sought for the National Invasive Alien Plants Survey (NIAPS). The platform replaces an existing installation based on SuperMicro hardware and Matlab software and for reasons of continuity the tender request is specific in respect of requirements.

Tender no: NRF/ SAEON/HDWCO/ 2017

Information: Technical: Wim Hugo (012) 349 7700, e-mail: wim@saeon.ac.za. General: Lawrence Matsena (012) 349 7720, e-mail: law@saeon.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 April

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) wishes to acquire extended computing, storage, networking, and security hardware.

Tender no: NRF/ SAEON/HDWCS/ 2017

Information: Technical: Wim Hugo (012) 349 7700, e-mail: wim@saeon.ac.za. General: Lawrence Matsena (012) 349 7720, e-mail: law@saeon.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 April

South African National Space Agency

Sansa invites bidders to tender for the gsystem upgrade of 5.4Meter X/Y mount antenna for its space operations directorate located in Hartebeesthoek in the West Rand District, Gauteng.

Tender no: SO/ 031/ 03/ 2017

Information: Technical: Norton Mahada (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 334 5001, e-mail: nmahada@sansa.org.za. General: Obakeng Phutu (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 344 5001, e-mail: spaceops-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 21 April

Department of Health, Western Cape

The province is advertising for the supply and delivery of Tetra radios and equipment for emergency medical services (EMS) for a three-year period.

Tender no: WCGHSC0093/2017

Information: Technical: Corne Van Antwerpen (021) 932 6071, cell: 083 541 4089, e-mail: Corne.VanAntwerpen@westerncape.gov.za. General: Grenville Carelse (021) 483 4524, fax: (021) 483 2510, e-mail: Grenville.carelse@westerncape.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 April

Department of Public Works, Western Cape

The department requires GMT provision of in-vehicle technology for Provincial Traffic Management for traffic law enforcement purposes.

Compulsory briefing: 29 March

Tender no: S002/ 17

Information: A Janse Van Rensburg (021) 467 4717, fax: (021) 483 2488, e-mail: anthonie.jansevanrensburg@westerncape.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 April

Council for Geoscience

The council is looking for a service provider to provide and implement a performance management system including support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 March

Tender no: CGS- 2016- 039

Information: Sasavona Chauke (012) 841 1059, fax: 086 679 3267, e-mail: schauke@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 17 April

Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC requires a service provider to supply, install and configure an application performance monitoring solution.

Tender no: RFB/ 0003/ 2016/17 Re- Advert

Information: Matimu Masingi (012) 641-6089, e-mail: Matimu.Masingi@fic.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 April

National Treasury

The department welcomes bids to develop an online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology.

Tender no: GTAC 008/ 2017

Information: N Ntanjana (021) 403 8374, fax: (021) 403 8196, e-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 April

The Financial and Fiscal Commission

The commission is looking for data warehouse development.

Compulsory briefing: 24 March

Tender no: FFC01/ 03/ 2017

Information: Lynn Rens (011) 207 2300, e-mail: lynr@ffc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 April

Cancellations

State Information Technology Agency

Request for supply, installation, implementation and management for backup-as-a-service solution.

Tender no: RFB 1372/ 2015

Department of Trade and Investment, KwaZulu-Natal

Request for proposals from service providers to provide an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) and a roll-out plan that complies with the National Archives Act.

Tender no: 3410/ 2016/ 01

Department of Roads and Transport, Gauteng

Design, development/configuration and implementation of a Web–based provincial registration and operating licensing system and workflows.

Tender no: DRT 100/ 08/ 2016

Results

State Information Technology Agency

Establishment of strategic partnerships with academia (universities and universities of technology) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 1367/ 2015

Successful bidders:

* Cape Peninsula University Of Technology Graduate Centre

* Enterprises University Of Pretoria

* Wits Commercial Enterprise

* North-West University – Mafikeng Campus

* Rhodes And Fort Hare Universities

Value: Not applicable

Request for two printers for the SITA Bisho Print Shop – Eastern Cape.

Tender no: RFB 1354/ 2015

Successful bidder: Solid Hope Trading Cc t/a Mangwatha Technologies

Value: R3 993 891

Procurement of technical support and maintenance for PBX for SAPS for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1368/ 2015

Successful bidder: Gijima Holdings

Value: R113 404 596

Procurement of atrium discovery and dependency mapping and universal discovery licence maintenance and support, professional services and provision for licence growth.

Tender no: RFB 1381/ 2015

Successful bidder: Bytes Document Solutions

Value: R8 929 855

Appointment of a specialist electrical contractor to install and commission electrical earth cabling at the SITA Pretoria sites.

Tender no: RFB 1454/ 2016

Successful bidder: EOH Intelligent Infrastructure

Value: R2 392 948

National Research Foundation

National Zoological Gardens of South Africa: supply, configuration and delivery of two computer servers.

Tender no: NRFNZG- 010-2016/ 17

Successful bidder: Metro Computer Services

Value: R680 865

Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng

Procurement of IT equipment and furniture for Nerve Centre.

Tender no: DID 002/03/2016

Successful bidder: NEK Integrated

Value: R5 265 659

Financial Services Board

ICT security penetration testing.

Tender no: FSB2016/17-T005

Successful bidder: Deloitte and Touche

Value: R1 507 694

Integrated enterprise resource planning solution.

Tender no: FSB2016/17-T006

Successful bidder: Lorge Consulting Services

Value: R21 747 311

Provisioning of the server infrastructure.

Tender no: FSB2016/17-T008

Successful bidder: Nambiti Technologies

Value: R2 392 429

Enterprise project management solution.

Tender no: FSB2016/17-T009

Successful bidder: Dac Systems

Value: R899 984

Department of Home Affairs

Appointment of a service provider for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a video conferencing system to 14 identified offices nationally.

Tender no: DHA18- 2016

Successful bidder: Omega Digital Technologies

Value: R12 304 162

Appointment of a service provider for the procurement of 45 routers and switches for the implementation and roll out of voice over Internet protocol system.

Tender no: DHA17- 2016

Successful bidder: EOH Mthombo

Value: R4 943 144

National School of Government

Support and maintenance on the training management system for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: NSG DEVIATION/2

Successful bidder: Bytes Systems

Value: R1 478 226

Electoral Commission

HP Switch Transceivers

Tender no: Not disclosed

Successful bidder: Sithabile Technology Services

Value: R1 009 541



