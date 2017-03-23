Tender Watch: SITA salvo

The National Tender Bulletin sees the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) executing a year-end rally with multiple announcements to close out the 2016/17 fiscus.
Gijima grabs this week's spotlight, however; as the agency awards a R113 million contract to the company with highly publicised difficulties with the state.
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced and suitable service providers to bid for the supply and delivery of core network switches.
Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00015
Information: Mpho Makgabo (012) 649 2196, e-mail: mpho.makgabo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 7 April
The RAF also requires additional storage capacity.
Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00011
Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 4 April
The fund is looking for desktop support engineers for regional offices for a period of three years.
Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00008
Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 13 April
A suitable service provider is sought to provide RAF with additional server infrastructure for the RAF HO and RAF Data Centres (Midrand and Rosslyn).
Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00014
Information: Ntsako Baloyi (012) 621 2023, e-mail: ntsakob@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 18 April
State Information Technology Agency
A dedicated service provider is sought for the procurement of maintenance for the Department of Correctional Services fully managed VPNs, cabinets and UPS's for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 1524/ 2016
Information: Ruth Galane (012) 482 2966, e-mail: ruth.galane@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 7 April
Sita is looking for a multi-disciplinary consulting team to project manage the implementation of the occupational health and safety (ohs) audit remedial action plan at all its buildings in RSA.
Compulsory site visits: 23 to 27 March
Tender no: RFB 1520/ 2016
Information: Wezi Pityana (012) 482 2704, e-mail: weziwe.pityana@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 10 April
The agency also requires a service provider for provision of an EAP/EWP programme.
Compulsory briefing: 27 March
Tender no: RFB 1522/ 2016
Information: Wezi Pityana (012) 482 2704, e-mail: weziwe.pityana@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 7 April
Gauteng Provincial Legislature
The legislature wishes to appoint a company to supply audio visual and graphic design equipment. The specialised business tools will assist the institution to reach its desired objectives and preserve the GPL's information and intellectual property for future use.
Compulsory briefing: 24 March
Tender no: GPL007/ 2017
Information: Technical: Pelo Seabi (011) 498 5919, fax: (011) 498 5722, e-mail: pseabi@gpl.gov.za. General: Muneer Bangie (011) 498 5434, fax: (011) 498 5722, e-mail: mbangie@gpl.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 April
National Research Foundation
A spatial statistics analysis platform is sought for the National Invasive Alien Plants Survey (NIAPS). The platform replaces an existing installation based on SuperMicro hardware and Matlab software and for reasons of continuity the tender request is specific in respect of requirements.
Tender no: NRF/ SAEON/HDWCO/ 2017
Information: Technical: Wim Hugo (012) 349 7700, e-mail: wim@saeon.ac.za. General: Lawrence Matsena (012) 349 7720, e-mail: law@saeon.ac.za.
Closing date: 20 April
The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) wishes to acquire extended computing, storage, networking, and security hardware.
Tender no: NRF/ SAEON/HDWCS/ 2017
Information: Technical: Wim Hugo (012) 349 7700, e-mail: wim@saeon.ac.za. General: Lawrence Matsena (012) 349 7720, e-mail: law@saeon.ac.za.
Closing date: 20 April
South African National Space Agency
Sansa invites bidders to tender for the gsystem upgrade of 5.4Meter X/Y mount antenna for its space operations directorate located in Hartebeesthoek in the West Rand District, Gauteng.
Tender no: SO/ 031/ 03/ 2017
Information: Technical: Norton Mahada (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 334 5001, e-mail: nmahada@sansa.org.za. General: Obakeng Phutu (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 344 5001, e-mail: spaceops-scm@sansa.org.za.
Closing date: 21 April
Department of Health, Western Cape
The province is advertising for the supply and delivery of Tetra radios and equipment for emergency medical services (EMS) for a three-year period.
Tender no: WCGHSC0093/2017
Information: Technical: Corne Van Antwerpen (021) 932 6071, cell: 083 541 4089, e-mail: Corne.VanAntwerpen@westerncape.gov.za. General: Grenville Carelse (021) 483 4524, fax: (021) 483 2510, e-mail: Grenville.carelse@westerncape.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 April
Department of Public Works, Western Cape
The department requires GMT provision of in-vehicle technology for Provincial Traffic Management for traffic law enforcement purposes.
Compulsory briefing: 29 March
Tender no: S002/ 17
Information: A Janse Van Rensburg (021) 467 4717, fax: (021) 483 2488, e-mail: anthonie.jansevanrensburg@westerncape.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 April
Council for Geoscience
The council is looking for a service provider to provide and implement a performance management system including support and maintenance for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 29 March
Tender no: CGS- 2016- 039
Information: Sasavona Chauke (012) 841 1059, fax: 086 679 3267, e-mail: schauke@geoscience.org.za.
Closing date: 17 April
Financial Intelligence Centre
The FIC requires a service provider to supply, install and configure an application performance monitoring solution.
Tender no: RFB/ 0003/ 2016/17 Re- Advert
Information: Matimu Masingi (012) 641-6089, e-mail: Matimu.Masingi@fic.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 April
National Treasury
The department welcomes bids to develop an online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology.
Tender no: GTAC 008/ 2017
Information: N Ntanjana (021) 403 8374, fax: (021) 403 8196, e-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 April
The Financial and Fiscal Commission
The commission is looking for data warehouse development.
Compulsory briefing: 24 March
Tender no: FFC01/ 03/ 2017
Information: Lynn Rens (011) 207 2300, e-mail: lynr@ffc.co.za.
Closing date: 7 April
State Information Technology Agency
Request for supply, installation, implementation and management for backup-as-a-service solution.
Tender no: RFB 1372/ 2015
Department of Trade and Investment, KwaZulu-Natal
Request for proposals from service providers to provide an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) and a roll-out plan that complies with the National Archives Act.
Tender no: 3410/ 2016/ 01
Department of Roads and Transport, Gauteng
Design, development/configuration and implementation of a Web–based provincial registration and operating licensing system and workflows.
Tender no: DRT 100/ 08/ 2016
State Information Technology Agency
Establishment of strategic partnerships with academia (universities and universities of technology) for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 1367/ 2015
Successful bidders:
* Cape Peninsula University Of Technology Graduate Centre
* Enterprises University Of Pretoria
* Wits Commercial Enterprise
* North-West University – Mafikeng Campus
* Rhodes And Fort Hare Universities
Value: Not applicable
Request for two printers for the SITA Bisho Print Shop – Eastern Cape.
Tender no: RFB 1354/ 2015
Successful bidder: Solid Hope Trading Cc t/a Mangwatha Technologies
Value: R3 993 891
Procurement of technical support and maintenance for PBX for SAPS for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 1368/ 2015
Successful bidder: Gijima Holdings
Value: R113 404 596
Procurement of atrium discovery and dependency mapping and universal discovery licence maintenance and support, professional services and provision for licence growth.
Tender no: RFB 1381/ 2015
Successful bidder: Bytes Document Solutions
Value: R8 929 855
Appointment of a specialist electrical contractor to install and commission electrical earth cabling at the SITA Pretoria sites.
Tender no: RFB 1454/ 2016
Successful bidder: EOH Intelligent Infrastructure
Value: R2 392 948
National Research Foundation
National Zoological Gardens of South Africa: supply, configuration and delivery of two computer servers.
Tender no: NRFNZG- 010-2016/ 17
Successful bidder: Metro Computer Services
Value: R680 865
Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng
Procurement of IT equipment and furniture for Nerve Centre.
Tender no: DID 002/03/2016
Successful bidder: NEK Integrated
Value: R5 265 659
Financial Services Board
ICT security penetration testing.
Tender no: FSB2016/17-T005
Successful bidder: Deloitte and Touche
Value: R1 507 694
Integrated enterprise resource planning solution.
Tender no: FSB2016/17-T006
Successful bidder: Lorge Consulting Services
Value: R21 747 311
Provisioning of the server infrastructure.
Tender no: FSB2016/17-T008
Successful bidder: Nambiti Technologies
Value: R2 392 429
Enterprise project management solution.
Tender no: FSB2016/17-T009
Successful bidder: Dac Systems
Value: R899 984
Department of Home Affairs
Appointment of a service provider for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a video conferencing system to 14 identified offices nationally.
Tender no: DHA18- 2016
Successful bidder: Omega Digital Technologies
Value: R12 304 162
Appointment of a service provider for the procurement of 45 routers and switches for the implementation and roll out of voice over Internet protocol system.
Tender no: DHA17- 2016
Successful bidder: EOH Mthombo
Value: R4 943 144
National School of Government
Support and maintenance on the training management system for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: NSG DEVIATION/2
Successful bidder: Bytes Systems
Value: R1 478 226
Electoral Commission
HP Switch Transceivers
Tender no: Not disclosed
Successful bidder: Sithabile Technology Services
Value: R1 009 541
|
Our comments policy does not allow anonymous postings. Read the policy here