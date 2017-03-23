VAST Networks, Cape join forces

VAST Networks CEO Grant Marais.

VASThas partnered with Cape , a firm based in San Francisco and Cape Town, to deliver superior WiFito locations across SA.

According to a statement, VAST will install Cape's sensors at hundreds of locations, including airports, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, restaurants and offices, in a move that will assist the company to monitor WiFi performance from the end-user's perspective.

"Cape's sensors and dashboard show us exactly how end-users are experiencing our network," says Khetan Gajjar, VAST Networks CTO.

"Providing high-quality WiFi to our venues, service provider partners and end-users is our top priority, and we want to ensure they consistently receive unparalleled speeds and services."

Gajjar notes: "Cape has already helped us to identify and troubleshoot issues with our WiFi performance and captive portals, increase efficiencies by reducing site visits, and hold our vendors to a higher standard."

Grant Marais, CEO of VAST Networks, adds: "Building the partnership with Cape is important to us.

"Being able to monitor and improve our offering is crucial as it enhances an already world-class experience," he notes.

