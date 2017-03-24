Huawei opens experience stores in SA

Huawei opened its first experience store at Mall of Africa this week.

To further grow its market share in SA, Huawei will open experience stores in Durban, Cape Town and four more in Johannesburg over the next few weeks.

This follows the unveiling of the Chinese smartphone maker's first experience store at Mall of Africa in Midrand this week.

According to company, the aim of the stores is to enable consumers to experience Huawei's current range of products and to create awareness and demand for future ranges.

SA is seen as a strategic country globally for Huawei and therefore bringing the store into the country made sense from a growth point of view, says the smartphone manufacturer.

"We live in a dynamic era where technological progress is revolutionising how we work. We have incorporated this in our experience stores, from viewing mobile devices and business products, to engaging with Huawei tech experts. Through these stores, we aim to deliver a premium consumer experience to ensure consumers learn and interact with our products," says Zhao Likun, GM of the Huawei consumer business group in SA.

In Gauteng, the other four stores will be located in Johannesburg and Pretoria, at East Rand Mall, The Glen, Menlyn and Centurion Mall. In Cape Town, the store will be at Somerset Mall, and in Durban at the Pavilion.

The experience stores will be open to customers from April onwards.

"We believe the consumer's understanding of Huawei products will be better once they interact with them in the stores, thus increasing brand image along with maintaining brand loyalty," says the firm.

