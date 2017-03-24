Entries for the annual GIC2017 open

Entries for the annual Global Impact Challenge (GIC) for 2017 are officially open for entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists and engineers from southern Africa countries. The Southern Africa GIC is said to be a platform where South Africans with innovative ideas which would address humanity's greatest challenges through the use of technology can be found.

The challenge is run by Singularity University (SingularityU), a US-based benefit corporation which has launched the same challenges around the world.

"The purpose of the Southern Africa GIC is to foster big thinking innovations and start-ups that positively impact the lives of people living in Southern Africa, with an ability to scale and impact a billion people worldwide in 10 years. This year, for the first time, we are looking for applicants who have the skills and passion to develop a global scale idea and launch a start-up company that addresses climate change. For example, if you're developing sustainable food sources or alternative energy sources, developing governance models for policy, or focused on issues such as biodiversity or water access, you already fall within the climate change theme and should definitely apply. Although it will also accept outstanding applicants who have other areas of expertise or choose to innovate in other field's links to technology advancements," said the corporation.

Mann Made Media's executive producer Mic Mann says the challenge is laying a foundation to build a powerful network and innovation community. "Mann Made Media's creative support and events sponsorship of the SingularityU Southern Africa GIC forms part of our commitment to innovation and positive impact in Southern Africa. It gives us so much joy to be a part of the change we are seeing in this country."

Mann is also part of the SingularityU Johannesburg Chapter, an organiser of the Global Impact Challenge in Southern Africa and a SingularityU 2015 EP graduate.

Last year, SingularityU partnered up with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, to launch the first GIC where the winner secured a scholarship to attend the Global Solutions Program (GSP16) at the university in Silicon Valley and would then be afforded the opportunity to develop the project, supported by the institutions global alumni network.

This year, however, the winner will only secure a sponsorship to attend the GSP17 between a 17 June 2017 and 17 August 2017.

As an added extra, the corporation has partnered with XPRIZE, a US-based innovation engine that has an array of expertise in the field as well as project funders.

Entries close on 10 April 2017. Entrants must be 21 years old or older, must be fluent in written and spoken English and must be able to participate in the entire GSP17 programme.

Applicants selected as finalists will be interviewed by a panel of judges on 4 May 2017.



