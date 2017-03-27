Unmatched, adaptive Web security protection.

Whitepaper: Cloud WAF Service Data Sheet.

Radware's Cloud WAF Service provides enterprise-grade, adaptive Web security protection and is based on Radware's ICSA Labs certified, market-leading Web application firewall. Cloud WAF offers full Web security protection including OWASP Top-10 coverage, advanced attack protection and 0-day attack protection that automatically adapts your protections to evolving threats and protected assets.

Web assets are always kept protected, even while applications constantly change and threats rapidly evolve, assuring Web security is future proof.



Issued by Radware



Activated through a simple DNS change, with no additional hardware or software installed, Radware's Cloud WAF Service is easily activated to provide Web security coverage in the shortest time-to-deploy.



