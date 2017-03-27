How to spend more time growing your business and less time on security stuff

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Roy Alves, Country manager at Axis Communications

Over the course of the last few years, technology trends such as cloud computing, IOT and big data analytics have reshaped the business and security landscape. Cloud computing specifically has enabled business of any size to tap into the power of services that were the exclusive abode of enterprises and big corporates in the past, such as accessing big data analytics to convert data into insight, for instance.

Moreover, companies are streamlining and cutting their IT budgets by outsourcing selected services through trends like PaaS (platform as a service), IaaS (infrastructure as a service), and SaaS (software as a service). This trend is also occurring within the security industry through security as a service, which entails remote and professionally hosted monitoring of video that is transmitted from the customer's site.

Doing so not only frees up internal resources, which could be better focused elsewhere, but also improves the service levels by enabling better device management and strengthening cyber security. With hosted security services, a service provider will take care of everything for you. Cloud technology gives you full access to cameras, door controllers, video and event notifications from anywhere that you have access to an Internet connection, says Roy Alves, country manager at Axis Communications.

Some of the advantages of security as a service includes hassle-free service subscription and auto update, whereby there is no need to worry about system updates and improvements since the service providers manage this on their end. This service also offers all the possibilities of a traditional surveillance system so customers do not miss out on anything they would have had through their own on-premises security solutions.

Additionally, customers have the convenience of a service provider that is managing everything from system maintenance to the storage of videos in the cloud. All you need is an Internet connection and Axis cameras or encoders.

Security as a service can be used for either single or multiple locations, with hosted services being ideal for small businesses such as retail outlets, petrol stations, and SMEs. In the event of the worst happening, customers can rest assured that an immediate response to incidents will occur, since videos are linked directly to security providers.

The daily security staff is able to leave your business after closing time, since virtual guard services provide extra security at night and around the clock. Guard services monitor alarms and dispatch a guard when needed.

Beyond the cost savings and security benefits, security as a service also provides business benefits such as the ability to easily get new features, apps and services to support your business, such as licence plate recognition, people counting and heat mapping.

The business world has one more acronym to contend with in SECaaS (security as a service), but so do criminals whose lives will be made more difficult through these integrated security services that business can access on an affordable, subscription basis that makes budgeting more predictable as well as more cost-effective.



