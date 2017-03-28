All-time high for mobile, IOT device infections

Malware hit 1.35% of all mobile devices in October last year, says Nokia.

There was a steady increase in mobile device infections throughout 2016, with malware striking 1.35% of all mobile devices in October.

This is according to Nokia's latest Threat Intelligence Report, revealing a new all-time high in mobile device malware infections, a sharp increase in compromised smartphones and major Internet of things (IOT) device security vulnerabilities.

Issued twice per year, the Nokia Threat Intelligence Report examines general trends and statistics for infections in devices connected through mobile and fixed networks around the world. The data in this report has been aggregated across networks where the Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Security solution is deployed.

Nokia says with malware striking 1.35% of all mobile devices in October last year, this is the highest level seen since reporting started in 2012.

The report also reveals a surge of nearly 400% in smartphone malware attacks in 2016. Smartphones were the most targeted devices in the second half of the year, accounting for 85% of all mobile device infections, Nokia says.

It notes Android-based smartphones and tablets continued to be the primary targets, reflecting the prevalence of the operating system worldwide. However, iOS-based devices also suffered attacks in the second half of the year, primarily by Spyphone surveillance software that tracks users' calls, text messages, social media applications, Web searches, GPS locations and other activities.

The report exposes major vulnerabilities in the rapidly expanding universe of IOT devices, underscoring the need for the industry to re-evaluate its IOT deployment strategies to ensure these devices are securely configured, managed and monitored.

"The security of IOT devices has become a major concern. The Mirai botnet attacks last year demonstrated how thousands of unsecured IOT devices could easily be hijacked to launch crippling DDOS attacks," says Kevin McNamee, head of the Nokia Threat Intelligence Lab.

"As the number and types of IOT devices continue to proliferate, the risks will only increase," he adds.

There has also been a decrease in Windows/PC infections which accounted for 15% of malware infections in the second half of 2016, down from 22% in the first half of the year, says Nokia.

The monthly infection rate in residential fixed broadband networks averaged 10.7% in the second half of 2016, down from 12% in the first half, and down from 11% in late 2015.

According to Nokia, while moderate threat level adware activity decreased in the second half of 2016, high-level threats such as bots, rootkits, keyloggers and banking Trojans remained steady at approximately 6%.



