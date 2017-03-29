Uber report shows shortage of women, minorities

Half of Uber's total workforce is white.

Uber Technologies released its first diversity report yesterday, showing that women and non-white employees are underrepresented at the ride-services company – just as they are at many other technology firms.

Uber released the information after a series of revelations about its culture and business tactics that have incited calls for consumers to boycott the company and changes in senior management. A former employee last month recounted a workplace of sexual harassment and cut-throat competition, prompting Uber to launch an internal investigation.

Uber's workforce overall is comprised of 36% women, but that number falls to 15% when looking at employees with technical roles, the company said.

By comparison, Alphabet's Google's staff is 31% women, Twitter's is 37% women and messaging start-up Slack's workforce is 43% women, according to the companies' Web sites.

Half of Uber's total workforce is white, while Asians are the second-largest ethnic group at 31%, blacks make up nearly 9% and Hispanics account for less than 6%, according to the report.

However, when looking at just those employees with technical jobs, only 1% of Uber's staff is black and 2% is Hispanic.

"We need to do better and have much more work to do," Liane Hornsey, Uber's human resources chief, said in a blog post accompanying the diversity report, which was posted on Uber's Web site.

Uber also announced in the report it was committing $3 million over the next three years to support organisations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech. It did not say which organisations would benefit.

Hornsey acknowledged: "It's no secret that we're late to release these numbers." Technology companies, including start-ups, have released annual diversity reports for years. Uber was founded in 2009.

Uber's report comes more than a month after a former employee, Susan Fowler, wrote a blog post describing a company culture where sexual harassment was common and went unpunished.

The allegations prompted an internal investigation being led by former US attorney general Eric Holder, and a public rebuke from early Uber investors Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor Klein.

Uber said in its diversity report that its hiring practices are improving. Last year, Hornsey said, 41% of new employees were women, which is five percentage points more than the proportion of women in its overall workforce. Uber's pool of new hires also has a larger percentage of blacks and Hispanics.

