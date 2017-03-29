Managing the insider threat

So said Keitumetsi Tsotetsi, cyber security risk assurance consultant at PwC, quoting PwC's 2014 US state of cybercrime survey. Tsotetsi will be presenting on ‘The weakest link: Your network is only as strong as your weakest user', at the ITWeb Security Summit 2017, to be held from 15 to 19 May, at Vodacom World in Midrand.
She says insider threats are current or former employees, third-party partners, or contractors who have legitimate access to an organisation's network, system, or data and intentionally misuse that access to negatively affect the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the company's information or systems.
Speaking of where companies are going wrong in terms of the insider threat, she says there is not enough awareness given to employees and third parties about the repercussions of information misuse. "More accountability has to be placed on individuals as is placed on the organisation. Security awareness is communicated as an instruction as opposed to being communicated as a culture."
In terms of the most effective ways of guarding against the insider threat, Tsotetsi advises companies to create a cyber-savvy environment where users are aware of the methods that attackers use to attack. "Make security a culture and not an instruction."
She adds to understand behavioural patterns, it helps to become aware of changes in employee behaviour, which could be a result of personal financial difficulties, job dissatisfaction, interpersonal conflict or restructuring.
Moreover, she advises organisations to provide effective security practices, and implement controls such as data and file encryption, data loss protection, and intrusion detection and prevention systems. It also helps to provide forums where employees can raise concerns in order to mitigate insider threats materialising as a result of disgruntled employees.
Delegates attending Tsotetsi's talk will learn about the importance of understanding decision points and interactions that have an effect on information security, how to create a cyber savvy environment, and managing the insider threat.
