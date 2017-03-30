Uncover true market intelligence with AMO from Effective Intelligence

SPONSORED CONTENT

If you've ever heard the old adage that one should never bring a knife to a gunfight, you'll understand how detrimental it can be to tackle a situation when you're poorly prepared.

This saying is especially true in today's highly competitive business landscape, where only the most innovative, strategic and well prepared companies will survive.

With millions of customers, so many touch points and countless offerings out there, business executives looking to outdo their competitors need to know their customers better than anyone else.

And that's where Analytical Market Optimisation, or AMO, from Effective Intelligence (EI) comes in. AMO is a comprehensive solution that provides business leaders with accurate market intelligence to measure market share and target predictable market segments, while increasing revenue across multiple traditional and digital marketing channels.

According to Julian Ardagh, CEO of EI, this enterprise market solution gives executive teams all the information they need to make better decisions using unique intelligence within a simulated environment. AMO gives executives the visibility they need to more strategically allocate brand and marketing budgets and accurately track return on investment, notes Ardagh.

By accessing this information, management and operational executive teams can create effective product launch and acquisition campaigns, targeting existing and potential customers via the most appropriate mix of traditional and digital channels.

The aim is to help business executives understand the true size of their market and the key demographics of this market, allowing them to interact with their customers using the most effective communication channels.

With predictive analytical models, channel performance measurement, online scoring and digital response tracking systems, AMO frees up time to focus on the tactics and economics of their campaign strategies.

As South Africa's leading provider of analytical market intelligence solutions, EI utilises its intelligent and highly responsive marketing database to provide business executives with the most reliable market information, giving them a sustainable competitive advantage.

AMO features the following exciting capabilities:

* With a direct link to the largest personalised consumer database in SA, AMO offers all the insight business executives need to optimise lead generation and make informed market decisions.

* Tailored to fit any organisation, AMO analyses a complex mix of traditional and digital customer data to provide intelligent insights.

* Offering a detailed description of each customer's life stage – from basic demographics to digital footprint – AMO makes it easier to successfully nurture customer relationships.

* Statistical analysis makes cultivating future campaigns more strategic, enhancing ROI and boosting brand awareness.

* Using state-of-the-art modelling capabilities, AMO identifies who your "best" customers are, where they're located and how likely they are to respond to your brand messaging.

* Closed loop feedback of all metrics and results give management teams the information they need to measure, optimise and refine results.

The results speak for themselves, concludes Ardagh. "AMO has delivered up to 30% increases in market returns for some of SA's top JSE-listed companies. Modern business leaders need a solution that optimises decisions based on insights around customer behaviour. With this data being generated across various interaction points, it can play a pivotal role in conversion and ROI."



