British STK mid-range phones enter SA

The STK Sync 5z mid-range smartphone.

UK-based smartphone brand, STK, hopes to entice the feature and mid-range phone market in SA with its British design.

The company launched two of its devices in SA mid last year and has sold over 400 000 units through retail partners like Ackermans and TFG. These were feature phone STK R45i, which costs R149, and basic smartphone Storm 2E Pluz at R649.

The company plans to offer its 5-inch Sync 5z for R899, and 5.5-inch Sync 5z Plus later this year.

STK sells devices globally and has offices in Mexico, India, China and the UK.

The brand touts that all its devices are designed in the UK, which it says differentiates it from competitors in the space, as it is seen as trendy and fashionable. The phones are manufactured in China.

STK offers a three-year global warranty and a 24/7 customer support app integrated into the smartphones.

Bryan Mansfield, global head of device sales, says the STK Care app does automatic diagnostics and pings the UK if there is a problem. If it is not a major issue, it will be fixed remotely.

The company says it has the ability to easily tailor-make products to fit certain markets.

It was recently reported that feature phones still make up more than 50% of Africa's overall handset market.

"Feature phones today still account for one in five of all mobile phones bought worldwide and the category is surprisingly larger than many think," says Strategy Analytics director Ken Hyers.

The STK R45i feature phone.

Strategy Analytics released a report saying total global feature phone shipments reached 396 million units last year, 21% of the 1.88 billion mobile phones shipped globally.

STK was originally a mobile accessory distributor when it was established in 1993 under the name Santok Distribution. Six years later, it shortened the name to STK and launched its own brand of mobile accessories.

In 2008, STK introduced a SIM-operated desk phone and this led to it developing phones in 2011. The company still manufactures and supplies accessories, focusing on power, cables and audio products.

Mark Rogers, director of accessories, says STK will launch an affordable range of accessories in SA in June. He notes the company will also look to bring its premium range into the country.

STK says it has sold two billion products worldwide since 1993.

