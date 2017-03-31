Tactile and Bluchip take events and customer experience to the next level

SPONSORED CONTENT

Imagine going to an event where access to different areas and festivities is given via an NFC-enabled wristband. Or better yet, via your smartphone, at this event, you could use your chosen "access card" to purchase food or drinks using a cashless point of sale system, or check your spot in a queue. Scattered around the venue are various Experience Points, which you can tap with any NFC-enabled technology to access additional information.

This type of interactive experience may sound like something futuristic but it's happening today. Thanks to companies like Bluchip Retail Solutions. With the way that technology is constantly changing, you have to be a step ahead or you run the risk of falling behind. Every single division of Bluchip has to be innovative, up to date and trendy. And Bluchip's expertise extends beyond interactive events.

This is where Tactile has proven a welcome ally. For more than seven years, Tactile has provided Bluchip with a versatile range of products that meet the needs of their diverse range of customers. For example, in retail spaces where they previously made use of 7-inch single touch screens, they can now equip a store with one multi-touch screen split into six sections, which saves client costs, is less bulky and looks very professional.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Bluchip. The relationship kicked off when we introduced them to alternative brands such as the Iiyama display," says Anthony Shumba, Tactile's head of channel sales. This was a game changer for them because many of their clients are in the highly competitive telecoms sector and saving money in one place, means spending money in another. "They wanted lower cost solutions without sacrificing on quality."

Cell C is extremely pleased with the enhanced experience Bluchip and Tactile have allowed them to offer their customer base. Bluchip has also developed an application that runs on the Cell C screens, which allows customers to learn more about products via interactive catalogues. This technology essentially functions as a silent salesperson. There's a whole lot of experiential marketing going on and there are so many opportunities to create new and innovative concepts.

Troy Nagy, head of operations for the digital department at Bluchip, has had a positive experience working with Tactile. "A lot of companies are offering touchscreens but the service that we get with Tactile is great, and obviously we stay where the service is."

Bluchip Retail Solutions BluChip Retail Solutions offers end-to-end solutions, support and service. Founded in 1997, the company has evolved from being one of the most sought after industrial shop fitting companies in Africa into a leader in future-technology, such as digital displays and content management solutions. The company provides everything from design, event solutions, installation and shop fitting to retail maintenance, steelworks, shopfronts, signage, construction, security, biometrics and RFID solutions. Their customers include Vodacom, Cell C, Pick n Pay, Edgars, Jet, Boardmans, C N A, Legit, Edars Active, Edgars Connect, HiFi Corporation, Sunglass Hut, Carol Boyse, Mcdonalds, Pizza Hut, Vision Works, and Incredible Connection, among others. Tactile Technologies Established in 2001, Tactile Technologies specialises in touch screen technology, payment technology and auto-id. With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and the Netherlands, the company has built up a network of resellers to meet any business' unique needs. Tactile is currently the only company in Sub-Saharan Africa with a focus on professional touch screen technology. Tactile's distribution division supplies a range of touch screen monitors, touch screen computers and components.




