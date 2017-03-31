New student-focused MVNO on the cards

Edu Mobile's package is not subject to a fair usage policy.

A newvirtualoperator (MNVO) targeting students – Edu Mobile – is set to launch in SA in the next two months.

While virtually all MVNOs piggyback on Cell C's infrastructure, Edu Mobile founder, Kyle Isaacs, could not reveal which network it will use.

He notes Edu Mobile was born out of the #DataMustFall campaign. Last year, South Africans, especially the youth, ignited a furore on social media after expressing their frustration over high data costs, resulting in the common phrase of #DataMustFall.

"Development started about six months ago and we are in the final stages. We are looking at launching mid-May."

Isaacs points out the ability for students to be able to access information and communicate has become essential and no longer a luxury resource, especially for students.

Edu Mobile's student essential package is R99 per month and the company says it offers uncapped browsing, unlimited SMS/MMS to any mobile network, uncapped access to banking apps, uncapped access to social apps, and e-mail access, among others.

The MVNO adds Edu Mobile offers uncapped and uninterrupted access to essential services as its package limits connection speeds at 1Mbps.

It notes Edu Mobile's package is not subject to a fair usage policy. "However, once the user exceeds a certain usage during the 30-day period determined by the overall network usage, our network will simply start throttling speeds to 512KBps until the next renewal. Our aim is to avoid disconnecting any user but rather resort to throttling speeds lower from the standard 1Mbps determined by our algorithms based on individual usage patterns," says Isaacs.

"It's a SIM-only network, allowing users to use any mobile device and/or 3G modem. It's a flexible and affordable month-to-month service with no lengthy contractual commitments and it also completely removes the concept of out-of-bundle rates."

Isaacs says Edu Mobile will be marketed at every school and university. "However, we're approaching the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to sponsor bursary beneficiary students with Edu Mobile SIM cards as it would avoid students needing to use their monthly allowances or stipend to purchase airtime and data."

