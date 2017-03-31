Orange Business Services, Riverbed bring SD-WAN to hybrid networks

SPONSORED CONTENT

Orange Business Services is strengthening its hybrid network offering with software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology from its partner, Riverbed Technology. The new solution will enable Orange customers to simplify the management of their hybrid networks and optimise the performance of both corporate and cloud applications. This launch is a key part of the Orange network as a service strategy, and the solution will be available globally.

To deliver this SD-WAN service, Orange will integrate Riverbed SteelConnect technology into its hybrid network portfolio. The two companies are working together to develop a virtual network function (VNF) that customers will be able to deploy on universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) at their site. Full compatibility will be maintained with existing services as enterprises transition applications to the cloud.

Riverbed's SD-WAN offering, SteelConnect, provides an intelligent and simplified approach to designing, deploying and managing hybrid networks. Application performance is improved by real-time routing using the optimum links available between different networks. SteelConnect also enables zero-touch provisioning, allowing enterprises to set up global networks quickly with easy management, providing a cost-effective and superior end-user experience.

The first Orange pilot customers will be connected during the second quarter 2017 using managed SteelConnect appliances. The VNF of the service is scheduled to be available at the end of 2017. This will provide full virtualisation and orchestration managed through an easy-to-use ‘self-care' portal to administer and prioritise applications.

This new solution builds on the acceleration provided by Riverbed Enterprise Application Management (EAM) for cloud applications on Orange Business VPN Galerie. New features will enhance the management of cloud access services together with the ability to mix connectivity between private and public networks.

"Historically, Orange and Riverbed have a strong relationship with joint innovation commitments to support developments in the network and cloud. Riverbed is a key partner, and we are working closely with them to integrate their SD-WAN technology into our network. This will provide our customers with more choice and simplicity in how they manage their infrastructure," says Pierre-Louis Biaggi, vice-president, Connectivity Business Unit, Orange Business Services.

"With the launch of our SD-WAN solution, SteelConnect integrated into Orange's hybrid network portfolio, Orange and Riverbed continue their journey of co-development aimed at rapidly introducing new services to the market in response to customers' changing needs as they move more apps and services to the cloud. We look forward to even greater market acceleration as we leverage more of our joint portfolio and explore new options, like the Service Delivery Platform announced at Mobile World Congress this year," said Phil Harris, senior vice-president and General Manager, Service Provider Vertical at Riverbed.

