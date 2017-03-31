Panda Security comes out tops in AV-Comparatives test

SPONSORED CONTENT

The latest AV-Comparatives Real-World Test indicated that Panda Security bested the competition, detecting 100% of malware and producing no false positives.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systemic testing that checks whether security software, such PC/Mac-based anti-virus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

The Real-World Test takes into account the same infection vectors that a user might experience on an ordinary day of activity. The fundamental objective of this analysis is to determine if security solutions are able to protect the system as it is exposed to an array of malware samples.

In the study, conducted in February 2017, Panda Security was able to detect 100% of the malware to which it had been exposed.

"We are very pleased with the excellent results we have received in the AV-Comparatives Real-World Test – they validate our efforts to offer our users the best protection against all types of threats in real conditions. Panda Security is fully committed to the constant improvement of our solutions in order to provide maximum security levels with minimum performance impact for our users," says Jeremy Matthews, Regional Manager of Panda Security Africa.

In addition to the phenomenal results reflected in the AV-Comparatives report, Panda Security has developed Adaptive Defense, a solution that uses new endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology to mitigate the risks posed by advanced threats. This technology works alongside traditional AV to effectively tackle APTs (advanced persistent threats), ransomware and zero-day attacks.



