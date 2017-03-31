Off-grid Solar PV system for Plettenberg Bay farmhouse

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Holm family decided it was paying too much for electricity, of which the supply was inconsistent, so the family purchased an off-grid Solar PV solution from AWPower during December 2016. Here is the Holm's success story.

Freedom at last! – by Tiki Holm

The reasoning for getting rid of Eskom and becoming independent as far as energy needs are concerned, was that 70% of our monthly Eskom bill of approximately R2 000 was for line fees, etc, and only 30% for actual energy consumption. With the inevitably spiralling price increases by Eskom, as well as the spate of outages, it required no rocket science to realise that renewable energy would be the solution.

I thus requested AWPower to design and supply a standalone off-grid solar system for our home on a small farm near Plettenberg Bay.

I did the installation myself with the help of an electrician for the final connection. I was impressed by the professionalism and excellent back-up service and advice I received from AWPower, especially its design engineer Warren Versfeld, who displayed endless patience with me and my ‘stupid' questions. Thanks Warren!

After about two months from installation, I can report that everything is running smoothly, with no problems or even adaptation in lifestyle! I still haven't got a generator as yet and have indeed not needed one up till now. The PV system generates more than we need, but I must add that we have not had any real rainy or totally overcast days. I am amazed to see how much is still generated in cloudy conditions.

System specs: 15 x 250 Wp panels (3.75kW), 48v lead acid Trojan battery system. MLT Oasis 6 kVA inverter and eTracer MPPT. Cost approximately R130 000 including VAT.

AWPower AWPower was established in 2015 as an energy solutions provider with a strong emphasis on engineering services. Founded by a group of industrial engineers with a passion for working in the renewable energy sector and a natural aptitude for designing quality systems, the group has an ongoing desire for research and development to ensure the supply of high quality energy efficient solutions to its clients. The company's investment in quality people and systems ensures it continues to define the standard for service excellence. Please visit www.awpower.co.za or dial 0861-111-601 to learn more about AWPower's energy efficiency solutions.



