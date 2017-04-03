LinkedIn VP joins Naspers board

Emilie Choi will join Naspers as an independent non-executive director.

Naspers has appointed LinkedIn VP Emilie Choi as an independent non-executive director, and she will take up her duties from 21 April.

Choi has experience in the fields of consumer Internet, media, software-as-a-service, and mergers and acquisitions. She has been at LinkedIn since 2009 and is the company's vice-president and head of corporate development.

Prior to that, she worked at Warner Bros Entertainment − first in corporate business development and strategy and then in digital business strategy and operations for Warner Bros Television.

She previously also worked as a senior analyst in corporate development at Yahoo and began her career as an investment banking analyst at Legg Mason Wood Walker.

Choi holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

Choi joins the Naspers board headed by chairman and former CEO, Koos Bekker, as well as other non-executive directors, including Fred Phaswana, Rachel Jafta, Liu Guijin and Nolo Letele.

Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange.

