Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa appoints new MDS Channel Consultant, Marcello Otto

SPONSORED CONTENT

Marcello Otto, a 13-year IT industry veteran and specialist within the Managed Document Solutions space, has been appointed as Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa's newest MDS Channel Consultant.

He will work closely with channel partners to maintain and expand on existing relationships while at the same time winning new ones. The knowledge and experience acquired over his career will be applied to represent Kyocera's Solution offering and related products and services to the partners he's assigned to.

Crucial to Otto's effectiveness in this new role is his extensive experience managing channel partner relationships, gained during the five years he was at Nashua. In that time, he earned the Chief Executive Award of Excellence as well as the AAT Learner of the Year Award.

One of the key responsibilities in Otto's portfolio is to cultivate strong relationships with key personnel in assigned partner accounts, in order to effectively achieve the targets of Kyocera Document Solutions, its partners and customers. He will also co-ordinate the involvement of company personnel, including support, service and management resources to meet these objectives.

He considers joining Nashua in an entry-level position as a turning point in his career, as it exposed him to managed document solutions and provided the direction necessary to get him into the line of business he specialises in today.

Otto has worked with a range of well-known corporate and enterprise clients, as well as educational and government institutions over the years. A career highlight is the international experience he gained in the mid-2000s from working in the UK with several international companies in various roles.

Otto has a National Diploma in Financial Accounting from the S&T School of Accounting, and is currently studying for a B Comm in Business Management at Akademia in Centurion.

When he's not working, Otto plays a bit of golf, but spends most of his free time on his canoe. He recently completed his first Hansa Fish & FNB Dusi canoe marathons.

Kyocera welcomes Otto into the Kyocera family, and looks forward to a long and fulfilling relationship with him.

