Zensar ties up with TUT University, Pretoria to provide enhanced ICT skills training and development

Commenting on this, Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies said: "Our skills development initiative in South Africa has successfully trained local students, turning them into well-rounded IT professionals. We look forward to working closely with Tshwane University of Technology towards creating the future generation of industry-ready talent."
Prof Maredi Mphahlele, Executive Dean: Faculty of ICT stated: "This is a historic moment for TUT as we partner with Zensar. Currently, the ICT industry is experiencing widespread disruption in high-end technology solutions in robotics, social media, analytics etc., where ICT skills play a vital role. I acknowledge and appreciate the opportunity of collaboration offered by Zensar. This is an exciting initiative that is a key milestone in TUT's history."
The agreement includes multiple initiatives aimed at creating additional learning opportunities in the ICT arena for the students as well as create a knowledge repository on joint research papers penned by experts from the University and Zensar. Special workshops and seminars will be held on campus on upcoming technology trends by experts. Zensar will further provide various Internship opportunities to TUT students, focusing on ICT skills which can be structured and aligned to Students Project submission. Students will benefit from practical implementation of their courses, giving them insights, and giving them the much needed exposure to be ready for the industry.
Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specialises in partnering with global organisations across industries on their digital transformation journeys. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client's success, Zensar 's comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.
Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. With over 15 companies in its fold, the group has a strong presence across core business sectors such as Infrastructure, Tyre, IT and Specialty. Established in 1979, RPG is also one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover in excess of USD 3.2 Billion, 20 000+ people and a global presence in over 100 countries.
