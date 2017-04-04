Zensar ties up with TUT University, Pretoria to provide enhanced ICT skills training and development

SPONSORED CONTENT

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced that it has entered into a formal MOU with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), Pretoria, South Africa as part of its Skill Development Program (SDP) which is aimed at developing new IT skills and generating employment. As part of this understanding, Zensar will collaborate with the university to improve Industry readiness of TUT's students and give them an opportunity to work in an industry-like environment under expert guidance during their final academic year.

Commenting on this, Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies said: "Our skills development initiative in South Africa has successfully trained local students, turning them into well-rounded IT professionals. We look forward to working closely with Tshwane University of Technology towards creating the future generation of industry-ready talent."

"We are delighted to have Zensar partner with us in bridging the gap between potential and opportunity. Our students will benefit from the international exposure to learn, experience and exercise ICT skills. We are one of South Africa's leading universities and we always strive to set new milestones in academics by providing strong learning avenues for our students. We look forward to this engagement as a step in the right direction, of creating a global footprint, which will set the stage for our students to come across more opportunities across a wider horizon."

Prof Maredi Mphahlele, Executive Dean: Faculty of ICT stated: "This is a historic moment for TUT as we partner with Zensar. Currently, the ICT industry is experiencing widespread disruption in high-end technology solutions in robotics, social media, analytics etc., where ICT skills play a vital role. I acknowledge and appreciate the opportunity of collaboration offered by Zensar. This is an exciting initiative that is a key milestone in TUT's history."

"We are committed to working closely with the academia, here in South Africa to advance their initiatives in ICT skills development. Zensar's Skills Development programme has over the years, developed and empowered the local student population to be gainfully employed with Zensar or its clients / the industry, working on cutting-edge technologies. This tie-up will enable us to work closely with students while still studying, share best practices and knowledge much earlier and provide opportunities to a broader set of talented student community,"

The agreement includes multiple initiatives aimed at creating additional learning opportunities in the ICT arena for the students as well as create a knowledge repository on joint research papers penned by experts from the University and Zensar. Special workshops and seminars will be held on campus on upcoming technology trends by experts. Zensar will further provide various Internship opportunities to TUT students, focusing on ICT skills which can be structured and aligned to Students Project submission. Students will benefit from practical implementation of their courses, giving them insights, and giving them the much needed exposure to be ready for the industry.

