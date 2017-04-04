Huawei P10 arrives in SA next month

Huawei CEO Richard Yu with the new P10 devices.

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus will be available in SA from May, with pre-orders accepted from early this month at operator channels.

Huawei unveiled the P10 and larger P10 Plus at the annual Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona in February.

They feature dual Leica co-engineered rear camera lenses, a 40% boost in battery life and software automation improvements. The company says the smartphones learn users' habits and automatically put the most frequently used apps within easy reach.

The recommended retail price for the P10 is R12 999, and R13 999 for the P10 Plus.

Rival Samsung released the Galaxy S8 and S8+ last week, selling for R15 499 and R17 499. These were the first devices released by the South Korean company since the fiery Note 7.

At the time of the release of the P10, Reuters reported Huawei, the world's third-largest phone maker after Apple and Samsung, is seen by industry analysts as having the best hope among rival Android smartphone makers of capitalising on Samsung's woes.

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, said last year he wanted to make Huawei the world's number two phone-maker within two years, even before Samsung's Note 7 meltdown.

Huawei says last year's P9, which first featured the Leica partnership, shipped more than 12 million units.

The company said in total, its consumer business group shipped 139 million smartphones in 2016, and reported $25.9 billion in annual revenue, up 44%.



