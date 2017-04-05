LG G6 arrives in SA on Friday

The LG G6.

Korean electronics company LG will make its latest premium smartphone available to South African users by the end of this week through Vodacom and MTN, with other operators following by the end of the month.

The LG G6 was unveiled at the annual Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona in February.

The smartphone features an aspect display ratio of 18:9, similar to the newly released Samsung Galaxy S8. This means the device is longer but not wider and is meant to fit easily into a user's hand.

Deon Prinsloo, LG South Africa GM, said yesterday at the South African launch that the device will cost R13 499.

LG's pricing fits in the middle of rival companies Samsung and Huawei, which also recently released premium smartphones. The recommended retail price for the Huawei P10 is R12 999, and R13 999 for the P10 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will cost R15 499 and the S8+ will be priced at R17 499.

The LG G6 keeps the twin-camera set-up that was introduced with last year's G5. However, this year, both cameras feature the same sensors and the same amount of megapixels. One camera is a wide 125-angle lens and the other is a regular size lens; both have 13MP.

Last year, the company's flagship was a modular device, the LG G5. It had a removable battery and a host of ‘Friends' – optional add-on accessories. The G6 will not be compatible with last year's mods as it features an aluminium unibody and a fixed battery.

Other features include water-resistance, Google Assistant, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and Quick Charge 3.0.

The company says the device went through thorough durability testing by the US Department of Defence, including a military-grade drop test, humidity vibration, solar radiation and thermal shock tests.

The LG G6 will bundled with a free 64GB SD card and Bluetooth headset when bought from Vodacom, MTN and Telkom.

Specifications:

Weight: 163g

Display: 5.7-inch

OS: Android Nougat

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Memory: 32/64GB with microSD slot

RAM: 4GB

Back cameras: Both 13MP

Front camera: 5MP

Battery: 3300mAh

The video below was played at the South African launch and shows an independent vlogger taking the phone through a series of durability tests.

