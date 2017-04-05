CipherLab signs with EET Europarts for new push in Europe

SPONSORED CONTENT

EET Europarts adds CipherLab's innovative handheld computers and bar code scanners to the POS & Auto-ID portfolio.

The newly signed distribution agreement makes CipherLab's comprehensive product range available for resellers via EET Europarts' sales offices in the UK, Ireland, DACH, Benelux, French speaking Africa and in the Nordics.

"We are delighted to team up with EET Europarts, who will be able to bring our products to the notice of Europe's specialist auto-ID and data capture resellers and system integrators," says Vita Chang, Director at CipherLab Europe. "Our reseller partners will benefit from locally based industry expertise and fast fulfilment, thanks to EET Europarts' sophisticated international logistics centre in Denmark."

CipherLab's expertise is at the convergence of scanning, mobile computing, and business process design. The company provides everything needed to solve AIDC needs – including quality hardware with custom software for almost every application.

"CipherLab is an exciting addition to our AIDC offering," says Richard Gregoire, EMEA Director, POS & Auto-ID at EET Group. "Our extensive channel reach will be a key asset in CipherLab's European growth programme, and CipherLab's new Android-based enterprise devices are sure to be a massive hit within our international reseller community."

CipherLab's product range and software solutions are distributed by EET Europarts in the UK, Ireland, DACH, Benelux, French speaking Africa and in the Nordics.

For further information about the distribution, please contact the local EET Europarts sales entity.

Contact details can be found here: www.eeteuroparts.com

CipherLab CipherLab is a world leader in AIDC solutions for a wide range of industries. CipherLab's expertise is at the convergence of scanning, mobile computing, and business process design. This results are more efficient supply chains, field sales services, retail operation and reduced cost of doing business in almost every sector. A skilled network of reliable partners delivers successful solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses that choose CipherLab for value, performance and quality. EET Group EET Group is Europe's leading distributor within: server, computer and printer parts, storage and network, mobile parts and accessories, home entertainment and lifestyle electronics, surveillance and security, professional AV and digital signage, point of sale and auto ID and logistical services. EET Group was founded in 1986, and is today represented by 34 sales offices in 27 countries across Europe and Africa under the commercial name EET Europarts. EET Group represents a wide range of leading brands, including: HP, Lexmark, IBM, Canon, Epson, Acer, Lenovo, Axis, Synology, Samsung, Ernitec, Sony, Milestone, Sling Media, B&O PLAY, MicroBattery, MicroMemory, MicroLamp, MicroStorage, MicroConnect, MicroScreen, Hitachi, Western Digital, eSTUFF, Clint, Podspeakers, Sandberg, Garmin, Kensington, Loewe and many more. EET Group is situated in Birkerød, just north of Copenhagen, and is the parent company of all EET Europarts sales entities. As such, EET Group is the backbone of the organisation and provides all back-office functions within: corporate management, finance, marketing, IT, Web and ERP development, logistics, product management and procurement. The group employs more than 500 employees, serves more than 44 000 dealers and handles more than 1 000 000 deliveries per year. Resource links:

