Strategic Sub-Saharan Africa partnership with VOD Communications

SPONSORED CONTENT

Omni Business Solutions, a diverse IT Solutions and outsourcing company, announces its strategic partnership with VOD Communications to expand its wireless wide area networks (WWAN), telecommunications, mobility, cloud, Internet of things (IOT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) product/service offering in the Sub-Saharan African region.

The Omni Business Solutions – VOD Communications partnership will be an extension of the shared vision and offering that will benefit small, medium and enterprise (SME) customers more quickly and easily adapt to offered platforms. Customers will be able to efficiently and effortlessly embrace their proven defined solution while preserving their existing investments and creating new business opportunities. Customers will have additional reach and scale to openly start locally and scale globally with cloud capabilities, including data residency compliance and other regulatory mandates.

"VOD's high level of technical knowledge and their leadership in the M2M and IOT market combined with a commitment to service excellence makes them a supreme strategic partner. Our alliance will strengthen our distribution channels and cultivate our presence in the Sub-Saharan African region. I have collaborated with VOD Communications Sr. Executive's (Hanro Wentzel – Managing Director, Sanri Wentzel – Financial Manager and Bennie Wärnich – Sales & Marketing Director), and they all are greatly enthused to deliver joint solutions designed to enable customers to seamlessly scale their IT infrastructure.

The senior executives assured me VOD Communications will utilise the proper solutions and resources to enhance customer new and existing platforms to efficiently access data, make smarter decisions, faster than ever before. We look forward to working with VOD's excellent team to drive growth and enable new areas of opportunity in deploying the next generation of cloud-managed WWAN networking solutions." says Nelson Brown | President CEO of Omni Business Solutions.

VOD Communications VOD Communications was established in 2007 and became a PTY Ltd in 2009. VOD is a leading distributor of telecommunications technology and purpose-built networking solutions that support failover, primary and temporary connectivity, as well as machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IOT) communications, in the SubSaharan region. VOD provide flexible end-to-end solutions and superior training and customer service at competitive prices. Web site: http://www.vodcs.co.za Omni Business Solutions Omni Business Solutions, Inc. is a diverse IT Solutions and Outsourcing Service Company. Corporate Office is in Metro Atlanta, Georgia United States; also, occupying offices throughout the North America. Omni Business Solutions has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau, and a registered vendor with various state entities. In addition, a registered vendor with the System for Award Management (SAM) to provide goods and services for all branches of the Federal Government and United States Military. They hold partnerships, certifications and memberships, with the world's most renowned IT companies, associations and organisations to provide solutions and services to world's distinguished organisations in various vertical markets. Website: http://www.omnibusiness-solutions.com/ Media questions and inquires:

